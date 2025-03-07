The sun came out, albeit briefly. Just long enough to finally roll the Abarth’s roof back for the last 20 minutes of backroads to get home. Sunny spring days in the English countryside are picture postcard stuff. Driving slowly through villages with the roof down you get the sounds and smells to go with the scenery. Birdsong, petrol lawnmowers, freshly cut grass. You know the drill.

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Such bucolic interludes are intrinsic to open-top driving, but once you get up to speed much of that gets swept away. Some convertibles, like the MX-5 or – weirdly – the Caterham Seven seem to cosset and connect you without too much in the way of buffeting or noise, but get the Abarth above urban speeds and you lose the feeling of a convertible car and instead get a similar sensation to driving a regular car with all the windows down. Or with a sunroof open.

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You can roll the Abarth’s roof back as little or as far as you like, but you either get less noise but more buffeting or more noise and less buffeting. It’s a nice idea, and doubtless works a treat if you spend a lot of time scuttling around town, but I remain to be convinced the novelty of that full-length canvas top is worth the jittery structural compromise.