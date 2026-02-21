We sit in silence at the summit of the Col de Turini. Too late for tourists but too soon for snow, the place is eerily deserted, hushed apart from the rustle of windblown pine trees, the güiro-like rasp of a passing crow and the gentle tick-tick-tick of cooling brakes and powertrain after a suitably attacking charge up from the valley floor.

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The Turini lives a double life, today’s tranquillity in stark contrast to its rabble-rousing reputation as the most iconic stage of the Monte Carlo Rally and occasional lung-bursting leg of the Tour de France. Whether it’s thronged with rowdy bobble-hatted fans lighting flares and honking airhorns, or Lycra lovers clanging cowbells and throwing smoke-bombs, this place knows how to party. No wonder it’s a bucket list destination for drivers and cyclists alike.

We’re here to meet Benoît Tallec, recently departed head of design at McLaren (and senior design manager at Mercedes-Benz before that) and now CEO and co‑founder of Ravage Automobile. He, too, is familiar with living a dual existence, for since 2019 until just a few months ago he has been juggling the demands of his high-pressure design career with his equally all-consuming side-hustle.

Now free to focus solely on the venture, Tallec can tell the full story of Ravage and the somewhat mysterious wide-body Alpine A110 that bears its name. To help with that process, Tallec has arranged for us to experience two Ravage A110 Group 4s in differing specifications. Both are customer cars. In an age when vapourware renderings of overhyped but undercooked restomod concepts generate far more attention than they deserve, this is a refreshing change. One rooted in passion and built on many years of hard work.

To truly understand Ravage and its origins you need to rewind. Not to 2019 but back to 2010. For it was then that Tallec met with an engineer – known only to us as Vincent. At this time Tallec was at Mercedes-Benz, Vincent working on R&D in the chassis development team at Renault. Both were participating in a driving tour in the Austrian Alps, Tallec in his Ferrari 308 GT4, Vincent in his F355. The pair became firm friends and remained in regular contact.