August 26th 2025 was a symbolic day for Nissan. Production of the R35 Nissan GT-R finally ceased, after 18 years and 48,000 all-wheel-drive, twin-turbo V6 performance cars. The news embodied the company’s predicament: the product pipeline had stopped flowing, merger talks with Honda had failed, and Nissan was hurtling towards a 30-billion yen loss for the first half of the year. But sometimes the darkest hour comes before the dawn: a new Nissan GT-R is coming, and 'no way' will it be electric, according to CEO Ivan Espinosa.

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Eight months on, Nissan’s fightback is well and truly underway. In Yokohama last month, Espinosa outlined his Nissan Vision – with ‘heartbeat’ cars packing genuine performance playing a key role in restoring the brand’s lustre, including the GT-R.

Sitting down with Espinosa he was clear that delivering the R36 GT‑R was a priority. ‘Yes, of course,’ he replied. ‘It’s one of the strongest brands in our portfolio. It’s not only a car, it’s a symbol of many things inside and outside the company. [There] definitely needs to be a new GT‑R: it will come.’

But he refused to be drawn on whether Nissan would plump for a pure electric drivetrain, presaged by the 2023 Hyper Force concept. With its glasshouse shaped like a motorcycle helmet’s visor, exaggerated wheelarches, a pronounced rear wing and that tell-tale black and red badge, the design clearly hinted at the next GT‑R. So did the power split to all four wheels – but with its 1341bhp generated by an all-electric drivetrain.