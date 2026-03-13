Lamborghini’s decision to cancel the launch of its first all-electric car - the Lanzador - might not have been the most surprising news you’ve read this year. The switch to electrification has been one of the most disruptive periods in automotive history and the Italian marque is far from alone in axing or redirecting a major EV project. Strategy decisions car firms made a decade ago are now coming to fruition but while some of that produce is fresh and rosy, much of it is rotting on palpitation-inducing balance sheets.

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Lamborghini is switching its attention to plug-in hybrids, a strategy Alfa Romeo has also adopted after ‘adjusting its ambitions’ of being an all-electric brand by 2027 to target a ‘multi-energy’ approach. It’s why the current Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglios will remain on sale until at least 2027 before a suitable PHEV powertrain can be squeezed in.

Honda has now canceled plans for its 0 Series electric SUV and saloon models. The club has also been joined by Maserati, which dropped plans to produce the all-electric MC20 Folgore. Ferrari, in continuing with its four-door, four-seat GT Luce, appears to be an outlier.

Europe’s automotive powerhaus, Germany, isn’t in a comfortable position. Porsche’s new CEO Michael Leiters is on the cusp of ripping up the plans for the 718 Boxster/Cayman replacement and the larger Cayenne K1 SUV. Both were destined to be all-electric but will now most likely be offered with plug-in hybrid powertrains, too. The Spyder and GT4 sports cars have already been given a stay of execution, with Porsche confirming high-end models will continue in limited numbers with petrol engines.