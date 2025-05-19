Mercedes is building a new AMG GT 4-Door, but it won’t have a V8 – or a petrol engine at all

AMG is preparing to launch its first fully electric car, and it won’t be a half hearted effort. What you’re looking at here is an all-new AMG GT 4-Door saloon, and while it sadly won’t have a V8, it will be packing a bespoke performance car platform, low-drag bodywork and new-generation electric motors to take the fight to the Porsche Taycan. The covers will be pulled off in June, but for now, these spy shots offer an early look at the new model.

The petrol GT 4-Door is a force of nature – in GT63 S E Performance trim it packs a colossal 831bhp, weighs 2.3 tons and features a complex electric drive unit mounted at the rear axle. Though the new GT 4-Door will be lacking the sound and theatre of a V8, it’ll go even further as far as technology is concerned, being built on a new EV platform designed specifically for AMGs called AMG.EA. This will feature axial-flux motor tech to make the powertrain more compact and power dense, as well as a battery pack designed specifically for high performance applications.

The GT 4-Door will be the first model to arrive on the new architecture, with a Lotus Eletre-rivalling AMG SUV to follow. The tech that will underpin them was previewed with Mercedes’ Vision AMG show car back in 2022 – a swept back four-door coupe that’s not a million miles from the 4-Door in its overall proportions, with smooth low-drag bodywork and a Kamm-tail rear end.