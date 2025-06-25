The latest in the long line of entrants into the precarious market for electric super saloons dominated by the Porsche Taycan will be the production version of this, the 1341bhp, 223mph Mercedes-AMG Concept GT XX. Underneath the concept garnish and various callbacks to the fantastical Vision One-Eleven Concept and the iconic C111 Concept of the 1970s, lies tangible, functional tech – incredibly advanced powertrain hardware that will make its way into the next AMG Four Door. This is what Mercedes will leverage to take on the Taycan as well as Audi’s e-tron GT, the Lotus Emeya, the forthcoming Polestar 5 and even the new Jaguar saloon. The new tech may mean this is the most durable, consistently performant car of its type to date, but will it endure the troubled market for and reignite interest in premium electric saloons with supercar-slaying performance?

Advertisement - Article continues below

First the superficial stuff – the flights of concept car fancy. We’ve pleaded with Mercedes' director of advanced design Stefan Lamm to make this striking sunset beam orange hue (the most obvious evocation of Mercedes’ one-off supercar of five decades ago) an option on the production car but there are no guarantees. Even less likely to see production reality, the dynamic lights on the sills arranged vaguely in the shape of the AMG logo that use groundbreaking luminescent paint to show things like charging progress. Likewise, the MBUX Fluid Light panel at the back. Comprising 700 LEDS, it can be used for everything from alerting pedestrians to showing you how much charge your car has. Mercedes reckons the tech is ready to go, with regulations the only barrier to its introduction. Flanking the panel are triple-barrel circular light clusters that make the rear of the Concept GT XX look like the hot thrusty end of an Imperial Star Destroyer. Whether these will make production is another question. Prototypes we got up close with at the reveal of the concept seemed to still have them.

In profile it’s a sleek, swept-back thing (dimensionally, it’s actually over 100mm lower than the current Mercedes-AMG GT) with organic flowing surfacing inspired by how muscles sit under skin. The production car won’t be quite so low with such a slim glasshouse because it needs to be a functional saloon but the concept is a strong indication of what to expect.