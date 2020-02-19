​Polestar 5 gunning for Porsche Taycan as 871bhp flagship

The reason behind Polestar’s decision to set up a satellite engineering hub outside of its Gothenburg and Chengdu HQ and manufacturing centres was for a very simple and enticing reason. Polestar wants the Polestar 5 to not just rival the Taycan in terms of range or comfort, but also driving dynamics, something it’s investing in properly with this new ground-up architecture and the staff who know how to deliver it.

The bonded aluminium chassis itself will give engineers the chance to streamline its structure to reduce weight, and deliver specific proportions unique from any Volvo model. The construction method itself isn’t dissimilar to the system employed by Aston Martin, and should also yield excellent torsional rigidity. To this structure, Polestar will fit a low-line battery pack with a scoop taken out of the rear passenger section – as is found in the Porsche Taycan – but Polestar will allow for more rear legroom than the Porsche, something that will be mirrored in the 5’s ultimate chassis tune with a more relaxed GT-like setup being initially prioritised.

The Polestar 5 design will be directly derived from the 2020 Precept Concept, and as these latest spy shots confirm, the production car receives only subtle changes to the detailing, panel junctions and lighting. The proportions are the first thing that look accurate, with a long bonnet, wheelbase and sloping roofline. This style of long coupe-cum-hatchback is not unusual for modern electric cars – the Tesla Model S introduced the look as far back as 2009 – but for one key element that’s visible in these images: a complete lack of a rear screen, just like the Polestar 4.

Other elements have also been directly brought over from the Precept, including the compact split headlights which are driven by a new interpretation of the Thor’s Hammer headlight graphic, while the grille has been replaced entirely, now forming both a home for the concept’s safety sensors and driving assistance functions. There’s also a small slip vent integrated into that same space which attaches air to its body, forcing it up and over the windscreen – a similar trick to that found on the Jaguar I-Pace.

We'll have to wait a bit longer still to see Polestar’s full potential in the 5, but by all accounts so far it doesn’t look like we’re about to be disappointed.