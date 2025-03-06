Maserati’s is just the latest U-turn on high-end electric cars to come over the last year, as demand for such models has stalled. Late last year Lotus announced that it would be retrofitting its range of bespoke electric cars with a ‘hyper hybrid’ system, augmenting their electric motors with what is essentially a range extender. Lotus has unlikely agility when it comes to such a move, given versions of this powertrain concept do already exist elsewhere in the portfolio of Lotus’s parent company, the Geely group. We very much doubt the Evija, Lotus’s hypercar, will be getting the same treatment, with news of the hypercar’s arrival with customers, or exactly how many have been sold, still thin on the ground almost six years on from its reveal.

The market as it stands seems to favour plug-in hybrids, at least at the general level, though market sentiments sour even on these at higher levels. Even Ferrari finds itself in a battle with the market over electrification, with the weak residual values for its excellent hybrid supercar, the 296 GTB, coming as a shock to most. Nevertheless the marque is set to go ahead with the launch of its own all-electric model later this year, that’s expected to be a more practical offering rather than an all-out electric supercar. Lamborghini meanwhile is keeping a close eye on how things shake out, delaying in the short term the introduction of the Lanzador all-electric super SUV. On the UK debut of the Temerario supercar last year, CEO Stephen Winkelman told evo not to expect to see the car before 2030.

Maserati is between a rock and a hard place when it comes to electrification. Appetite is weak for high-performance and luxury EVs of all flavours, while hybrids remain a tough sell in some cases. As it stands, it doesn’t have the technical agility to pivot to hybridisation in the short term, so for now, the MC20 will soldier on with only twin-turbo V6 Nettuno power. No complaints here.