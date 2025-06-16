Skoda Elroq vRS 2025 review – a sheep in sheep’s clothing

The Elroq vRS has the honour of being the fastest accelerating Skoda production car yet made, with a 0-62mph time of 5.4 seconds. It’s also the fastest-charging, at up to 185kW at DC rapid chargers and the potential to top the battery up from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 26 minutes. Regular Elroqs are powered by a single motor driving the rear wheels. The all-wheel-drive vRS is powered by two motors, one at the front axle, one at the back, with a total system output of 335bhp. The battery has a gross capacity of 84kWh, net 79kWh. The combined WLTP range is 339 miles. For context with regular Elroq models, the biggest-batteried 77kWh variants exceed 350 miles, whereas the smallest 52kWh version tops out at 233 miles.

Differentiating the vRS from ordinary Elroqs are different bumpers and various bits of gloss black painted exterior elements, including the side window trim, mirror caps, roof rails and Skoda lettering. There are 11 paint colours to choose from, one of them a matt grey unique to the vRS. There isn’t a vRS badge on the boot and from the back, or dead-on at the front, you could mistake this car for a regular Elroq. A nicely resolved design but not a particularly sporting one. To these eyes, particularly in white, it could be mistaken for a rental car. It’s a usefully slippery body, however, with a drag coefficient of 0.267. Side on, there’s a little more visual drama, with a lime green vRS badge on the flank and eye-catching vRS-specific alloy wheels.

They’re available in 20-inch in black or 21-inch with contrasting silver sections, lending more visual presence. We drove both versions, and ride quality was notably worse on the 21s; although that car had a curious vibration under acceleration that suggested its tracking may have taken a knock at some point. The bigger wheels also impact the car’s range a little, of course, nudging consumption from 3.8 miles per kWh (WLTP) to 3.7. Skoda has coloured the vRS badge lime green, to differentiate it from regular petrol models, which it plans to keep building and selling alongside its EVs for some years to come. ‘We won’t dictate to customers what they must drive, we will keep offering choice,’ Björn Kröll, head of product marketing tells evo. ‘We want to stand on two strong legs – petrol and electric – because it is extremely difficult to make predictions; [the market] is so volatile.’