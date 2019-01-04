Skoda Kodiaq vRS 2025 review – a seven-seat Golf GTI?

Set off with the powertrain and suspension backed off and you’ll wonder whether you did in fact stump up the extra cash for the vRS. The Kodiaq is very easy going, the body control free and relaxed over bumps and the engine whirring away without an especially sporty note. It’s the same 2-litre EA888 lump you’ll find in the latest Octavia vRS and Golf GTI, generating 261bhp and 295lb ft of torque, but in the 1903kg Kodiaq it has not far off half a ton more to lug around. Switch up to Sport and it takes on a bassy but slightly annoying, drony sound and still doesn’t give the Kodiaq the feel of a jumbo hot hatch. It’s brisk but never feels especially quick or vRS-like. The seven-speed DSG gearbox shifts through ratios swiftly but can be reluctant on the way down (the gearing means there sometimes aren’t enough spare revs for a downshift, when you expect there to be). There’s very little satisfaction in working the engine hard, so you tend to sit back, leave the paddles alone and settle into a measured pace.

At these lower speeds it’s hard to find a sweet spot in the Kodiaq’s drive modes. The relaxed body control initially gives the impression of a pillowy ride, and though it is absorbent over big bumps, the Kodiaq struggles over sharp imperfections, which sometimes jolt through the car. Dialling the standard-fit DCC dampers back to the softest of their 15 settings doesn’t iron out these sharper edges and instead introduces too much floatiness through undulations; setting it between Comfort and Sport is a better compromise. So configured, you can cover miles in the vRS effortlessly, only the odd pothole or expansion joint disturbing the flow.

Hurling a seven-seater along a twisting road is never going to feel natural, but the Kodiaq doesn’t completely unravel, particularly when in Sport mode. This ties the body down and adds reassuring weight to the steering, and it’s possible to hustle the vRS and find a nice flow with it. It’s stable with decent grip to lean on, and traction from the four-wheel drive system is pretty much absolute. The flip side is that there’s no spark or sense of connection to the way the Kodiaq drives, and very little in the way of adjustability. It does pretty much the same thing through every corner, every time, following your commands but offering very little satisfaction. It’s not long before you back off, relax and start driving it normally, as you would an ordinary Kodiaq.