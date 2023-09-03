Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The Volkswagen ID.GTI could be the hot hatch that changes everything

The ID.GTI Concept previews a future compact electric hot hatch, and we've taken a look at the 2025 Nürburgring 24 Hours

by: Yousuf Ashraf, Sam Jenkins
1 Jul 2025
Volkswagen ID GTI Concept N2416

Volkswagen’s performance cars are split into three groups: GTI, R and GTX. The GTX badge has been exclusively reserved for the firm’s warmed-up EVs, but now, a new direction will see the iconic GTI moniker being applied to its electric cars. Following its launch in 2023, we've taken a closer look at the ID.GTI during the 2025 Nürburgring 24 Hours.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Taking the ID.2all supermini as a base, the ID.GTI Concept previews a forthcoming electric hot hatch aimed squarely at the Alpine A290 and Mini’s Cooper SE. A production version of the ID.2all is set to arrive later this year with a starting price of around £21,500, and the GTI version is being designed to bring affordable EV performance to the masses...

> Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce 2025 review – an electric crossover with hot hatch credentials

That’s not to say it won’t house an advanced suite of tech. Built on Volkswagen’s MEB Entry platform (a derivative of the architecture found in the ID.3), the ID.GTI signals a new philosophy for the firm’s performance cars that centres around software-based drive systems to conjure a unique dynamic character. Indeed, in the electric age, the ‘I’ in the GTI badge will denote ‘Intelligence’, and not ‘Injection’ for obvious reasons. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Following the same philosophy as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the ID.GTI can emulate the power delivery and sound of iconic ICE models of the past, including the 1976 Mk1 Golf GTI. Performance figures are yet to be announced, but for reference, the ID.2all uses a 223bhp front motor and reaches 62mph from rest in around 7sec – the GTI will of course surpass these figures.

The concept uses a single electric motor to deliver power to the front wheels, and as ever with performance EVs, the torque delivery can be precisely tuned and integrated with the car’s electronic chassis systems to optimise performance. The ID.GTI uses a locking differential to more effectively distribute torque between the front wheels, which is also managed by electronics.

Volkswagen ID GTI Concept N2416

Clothing the ID.2all concept with typical GTI touches, such as a red pinstripe on the front fascia, a honeycomb mesh grille and a new bodykit, the ID.GTI certainly looks more overtly sporting than the mild GTX models on sale today. At 4.1m long and over 1.8m wide, it has a slightly bigger footprint than today’s Polo, and it should be much more spacious inside thanks to the packaging advantages of EVs. 

The Concept’s interior, with its wraparound dashboard and oblong-shaped steering wheel, will probably be watered down for production, but Volkswagen says that some elements – such as the 12.9-inch central infotainment display – are almost showroom-ready. There’s no indication of what the ID.GTI might cost, but expect it to be positioned somewhere near £30,000 to reflect its position in the lineup.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Kia EV6 GT 2025 review – Hyundai Ioniq 5 N parts make for a genuinely fun EV
Kia EV6 GT
Reviews

Kia EV6 GT 2025 review – Hyundai Ioniq 5 N parts make for a genuinely fun EV

Kia’s EV6 GT has gained some Ioniq 5 N-esque toys and the results are compelling
19 Jun 2025
Skoda Elroq vRS 2025 review – a sheep in sheep’s clothing
Skoda Elroq vRS – front
Reviews

Skoda Elroq vRS 2025 review – a sheep in sheep’s clothing

The swiftest-accelerating Skoda yet is an excellent electric family car but lacks excitement to back up its vRS badge
16 Jun 2025
The Alpine A390 is France’s answer to the Porsche Macan
Alpine A390
News

The Alpine A390 is France’s answer to the Porsche Macan

A battery-powered Porsche Macan rival with an emphasis on driving dynamics is the second model in Alpine’s EV offensive, and its made its debut at Le …
13 Jun 2025
Mini Aceman JCW 2025 review – jacked-up 254bhp hot hatch aims at Abarth’s 600e
Mini Aceman JCW – front
In-depth reviews

Mini Aceman JCW 2025 review – jacked-up 254bhp hot hatch aims at Abarth’s 600e

Mini has given its Aceman crossover the JCW treatment, with a specially-tuned chassis and a 254bhp motor up front. It's fun at times, but fundamentall…
11 Jun 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Honda Civic Type R for £5k off – save 10 per cent on the ultimate hot hatch
Honda Civic Type R deal
News

Honda Civic Type R for £5k off – save 10 per cent on the ultimate hot hatch

The Civic Type R is not long for this world and there are deals to be had on Honda’s pricey but near-perfect hot hatch
26 Jun 2025
Can Lotus survive its latest crisis?
Lotus factory
Opinion

Can Lotus survive its latest crisis?

Lotus’s latest troubles are grabbing headlines, but the writing’s been on the wall for some time.
28 Jun 2025
Iconic cars of the 1990s driven, from Renault Clio 16v to Ferrari 355 – car pictures of the week
evo eras 1990s
Features

Iconic cars of the 1990s driven, from Renault Clio 16v to Ferrari 355 – car pictures of the week

In the latest issue of evo magazine, we go back to the 1990s on the finest Welsh roads with a selection of iconic youngtimers
27 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content