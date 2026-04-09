Mercedes C-class electric revealed to face the BMW i3 and Tesla Model 3
Mercedes-Benz’s answer to the BMW i3 is here, with less range but a smaller battery
Mercedes-Benz has pulled the covers off the hotly anticipated new C-class electric, a direct rival to the recently-revealed BMW i3 and Tesla’s Model 3. Of course Mercedes hopes it will also be a cornerstone, alongside the new CLA and GLC Electric (note the EQ branding is slowly going away), for the turnaround of its EV fortunes when it goes on sale later this year.
It follows on from the GLC Electric and rides on the same MB.EA 800-volt electrical architecture, sharing nothing with its combustion-engined counterparts. It also leverages an arsenal of tech to be what Mercedes claims is ‘an extremely agile cornering machine’ and the ‘sportiest C-class ever,’ while also being ‘as smooth as an S-class on long journeys’. Presumably AMG C63s aren’t counted among the models it’s sportier than…
Mercedes-Benz C-class Electric: powertrain and range
The big numbers are as follows: 473 miles of WLTP-certified range courtesy of a 94kWh battery that can charge at up to 330kW. At that rate Mercedes claims it’ll add 198 miles of range in 10 minutes, and it’ll charge on any UK charger, too. That range figure isn’t up there with the new BMW i3’s 559-mile claimed figure (nor is the charge rate up at the i3’s 400kW) though the BMW’s figure does come from a larger (and potentially heavier) 109kWh battery. That range is also less than its smaller CLA 250+ sibling, which manages 483 miles of range.
It also only just clears the longest range Tesla Model 3, good for 466 miles on WLTP. That Tesla, however is the longest-range rear-driven model. The Mercedes is launching in C400 twin-motor form, with a single-motor variant with more range set to join the lineup at a later date.
Motivation is by the same dual-motor set-up as comes in the new GLC, good for 482bhp. Mercedes calls the C-class a ‘sprinter and a marathon runner in one’, because of the new two-speed transmission on the rear axle. The initial gear allows the 4.1sec 0-62mph sprint, while the second gear improves performance availability at speed and allows for efficient cruising – no doubt a factor in the strong range figure, along with the 0.22 drag coefficient. The front motor has a disconnect unit, with the C-class engaging the front motor in low-traction or high-power demand scenarios, depending on the drive mode, to reduce losses on the front axle by up to 90 per cent.
Mercedes-Benz C-class Electric: ‘The sportiest C-class ever’
Sportiest C-class ever is a strong billing – you have to imagine the AMG C63 hot rods aren’t included in that comparison. Behind that claim is an arsenal of hardware to afford the C-class electric control and agility, as well as the performance mentioned.
As standard is a four-link set-up at the front and a multi-link at the rear with 'comfort' damping. Optional in the ‘agility and comfort package’ is Mercedes’ Airmatic suspension, giving the C-class comfort chops – comparable to an S-class over a long distance, so says Mercedes. The car uses Google maps data to adjust the damping predictively for the road ahead, while in Sport mode the suspension lowers and stiffens.
Aiding Mercedes’ claims of agility is rear-wheel steering. This can turn the rear wheels in by up to 4.5 degrees when cornering and turn in concert with the front wheels at high speed, for stability, by up to 2.5 degrees. The new ‘one-box’ braking system means that recuperation (at up to 300kW) can handle almost all braking, even when braking so hard as to trigger the ABS or in wet conditions. Mercedes also claims this system improves brake feel.
There’s no official word yet on whether Mercedes-AMG is developing its own electric take on the C-class. The electrified C63 S E Performance was far from a success, and while V8s are making a return to some models, Affalterbach is committed to a multi-powertrain approach, soon introducing its next-generation GT four-door. Perhaps it won’t be too long before we receive a smaller saloon to sit alongside it.
Mercedes-Benz C-class Electric design and interior
Design wise the new C-class electric has a hint of the infamous EQS lozenge shape to it, contributing no doubt to the impressive drag coefficient. The C-class does however have more of a saloon-ish bluff nose, bonnet and boot.
Much more distinctive is the new Mercedes snout with the big, back-lit retro-inspired ‘grille’ and embedded three-pointed star DRLs in the headlights. At the rear, the three-pointed star lights continue, with two each side embedded within a width-spanning panel. The C-class Electric has shorter overhangs than the current combustion version too, albeit with a 97mm longer wheelbase.
If you’re averse to the pixelisation of modern car interiors, look away now. It’s like Picadilly Circus with a steering wheel inside, the 39.1-inch Hyperscreen spanning quite literally the entire width of the cabin. It’s an option thankfully, though even the standard ‘Superscreen’ has three separate displays behind the width-spanning glass panel.
Mercedes claims more headroom, in spite of the skateboard battery layout sitting beneath the occupants, than the current combustion C-class. The longer wheelbase means there’s more room inside in general. Standard too is the panoramic sunroof with what Mercedes calls ‘Sky Control’, allowing you to dim segments of it depending on your preferences. It’s also gone a little Rolls-Royce, with 162 tiny three-pointed stars lit up in the glass that can change colour with the ambient lighting.
Mercedes-Benz C-class electric: price and availability
The C-class electric is expected to go on sale in the summer with pricing close to but generally below that of the GLC SUV to which it’s related. For reference, the GLC 400 (the only version available for now and the equivalent to the new C400) currently starts from £60,350. Unlike with the CLA, Mercedes is opting to not offer an estate variant. Those needs, it says, should be catered to by the GLC. A rear-motor variant will join the range before too long, along with more affordable smaller battery models.
While we know Mercedes-AMG is preparing a performance version of the electric CLA, it’s unknown whether the electric C-class will get the same treatment to create a rival to the electric BMW M3. We haven’t heard anything and unlike the CLA, there are no spy photos, so expect AMG C-classes to stay combustion-powered for now. Indeed we know the combustion C-class range is due an update soon to bring it in-line stylistically with this new electric version and Mercedes’ new design direction. We also know that a Mercedes-AMG C53 with AMG’s six-cylinder engine, also seen in the GLC 53, will aid that model in taking over from both the C43 and C63 S E Performance flagship.