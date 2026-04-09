Mercedes-Benz has pulled the covers off the hotly anticipated new C-class electric, a direct rival to the recently-revealed BMW i3 and Tesla’s Model 3. Of course Mercedes hopes it will also be a cornerstone, alongside the new CLA and GLC Electric (note the EQ branding is slowly going away), for the turnaround of its EV fortunes when it goes on sale later this year.

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It follows on from the GLC Electric and rides on the same MB.EA 800-volt electrical architecture, sharing nothing with its combustion-engined counterparts. It also leverages an arsenal of tech to be what Mercedes claims is ‘an extremely agile cornering machine’ and the ‘sportiest C-class ever,’ while also being ‘as smooth as an S-class on long journeys’. Presumably AMG C63s aren’t counted among the models it’s sportier than…

Mercedes-Benz C-class Electric: powertrain and range

The big numbers are as follows: 473 miles of WLTP-certified range courtesy of a 94kWh battery that can charge at up to 330kW. At that rate Mercedes claims it’ll add 198 miles of range in 10 minutes, and it’ll charge on any UK charger, too. That range figure isn’t up there with the new BMW i3’s 559-mile claimed figure (nor is the charge rate up at the i3’s 400kW) though the BMW’s figure does come from a larger (and potentially heavier) 109kWh battery. That range is also less than its smaller CLA 250+ sibling, which manages 483 miles of range.

It also only just clears the longest range Tesla Model 3, good for 466 miles on WLTP. That Tesla, however is the longest-range rear-driven model. The Mercedes is launching in C400 twin-motor form, with a single-motor variant with more range set to join the lineup at a later date.