The pack is quick to charge to, with rates of up to 400kW allowing nearly 250 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes, if you can find a suitably fast charger. The battery can be used to power external appliances too, thanks to bi-directional charging capability.

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On the surface, then, the i3 has the basics of an EV nailed, but the true appeal of the 3-series has always come from something you can’t measure – its polished and rounded dynamics. Clearly the fundamental make-up of the i3 is completely unrelated to 3-series models gone by, but it does use a host of new tech to achieve the kind of ability we’re used to. Suspension is by two-joint spring struts at the front and a five-link rear setup, with adaptive M suspension available as an option.

Being an EV, much of how the i3 drives will be defined by software, and to that end it uses a new ‘Heart of Joy’ control system to manage drive, steering, braking and regen. It responds ten times faster than previous systems and should give engineers finer control over how the i3 reacts to your inputs and grip levels, making cornering ‘more consistent and predictable,’ in BMW’s words. The same system will feature on the iM3, which will get a quad-motor setup for precise control of torque distribution across all four wheels, plus wider tracks and simulated gearshifts.

How much the i3 weighs hasn’t been disclosed – which suggests it's probably quite a lot – but we do know that it’s bigger than the current petrol 3-series in every dimension. Being designed as an EV from the outset – with spaces for the battery and powertrain hardware ingrained in the design – has aided packaging, helping achieve a more open and airy cabin design than the current petrol 3-series. The layout is similar to the iX3’s, with a parallelogram-shaped central touchscreen and a narrow display that spans the base of the windscreen. Oh, and a bizarre steering wheel design with vertical spokes.

The displays run BMW’s Operating System X, which features configurable widgets and shortcuts and a personal assistant, but appears short on physical controls. A shame, as ergonomics and ease of use have always been a key tenet of the 3-series.

Production of the i3 begins in August, with first deliveries scheduled for Autumn this year. Will it sway existing 3-series buyers as well as Tesla and Polestar owners? Time will tell, but the i3 certainly appears to have the tools to deliver.