Total outputs stand at 443bhp and a matching 443lb ft of torque, with 472lb ft on overboost for up to ten seconds (the latter figure is 29lb ft more than in the CLE 53). Facilitating this is an electrically-assisted turbocharger with a more powerful auxiliary compressor, which helps deliver peak torque across a wider rev range.

The hybrid system consists of an integrated starter-generator packed into the transmission bell housing, which recoups energy and provides short bursts of extra power and torque when needed. A new exhaust system supposedly enhances the engine noise, with a valved ‘AMG Real Performance Sound’ system available as an option.

The GLC’s performance figures have the beating of some genuine sports cars, with a 4.2sec 0-62mph time (when equipped with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, which comes with launch control) and a raised (but still limited) 168mph top speed with the AMG Driver’s Package.

Power is driven through an AMG Speedshift nine-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive. The system is rear-biased and only engages the front axle when needed, with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package adding an electronically controlled limited-slip differential at the rear. The pack also includes Race and Drift modes – the latter of which locks the GLC in rear-wheel drive at all speeds – plus active engine mounts, which reduce unwanted movement of the powertrain to sharpen the dynamics.

AMG Ride Control suspension is fitted as standard, comprising steel springs with adaptive dampers – switchable through Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes. Braking is by 390mm discs with four-piston calipers at the front, with a 360mm, single-piston setup at the rear. Rear-wheel steering is also included, with a maximum angle of 2.5 degrees.

In terms of its performance and chassis tech the GLC 53 is more than a match for rivals from Audi and BMW, then, but whether those elements will combine as a cohesive whole remains to be seen. Either way, it’s hard not to see AMG’s U-turn on downsizing as a positive shift. Pricing hasn’t been announced but expect a premium over the outgoing £76,715 GLC 43, which is already a few grand more than the SQ5 and X3 M50.