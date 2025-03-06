Audi has been on a roll with its performance cars lately, creating one of the most exciting hot hatches on sale with the RS3, and the outstanding RS6 GT. But Audi is steaming ahead into an era of new-generation models, and with that comes a fresh line-up of petrol-engined performance cars. The first was a new S5, and so naturally, the SQ5 we see here came next.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The SQ5 hasn’t been known for troubling the very sharp end of the hot SUV market (the original was the first diesel-powered S model, which says it all), but with Porsche shifting focus to its electric Macan, this latest version could be a worthy alternative to the ageing petrol Macan, which remains on sale. It also has BMW’s X3 M50 xDrive and Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 to deal with, and at its punchy £77,875 asking price, is within a whisker of a base Porsche Cayenne.

> BMW X3 M50 2025 review – 393bhp six-cylinder SUV previews the X3 M

On the surface, it certainly won’t set your heart racing. Where some mild performance SUVs like those from BMW and Mercedes offer some hint of their performance credentials in their designs, the SQ5 is almost indistinguishable from its more ordinary Q5 counterparts. Unfortunately, this trend extends beyond just its looks.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

Beneath its skin is Audi’s new Premium Platform Combustion architecture, and a 3-litre petrol V6 assisted by Audi’s MHEV plus tech. The latter uses a 48-volt generator to recuperate energy to improve efficiency and support the engine with short bursts of up to 24bhp. All in you get 362bhp and 406lb ft of torque, and while that’s slightly less than the 393bhp in the BMW X3 M50, you’re rarely left wanting more performance – at 4.5sec from standstill to 62mph, the Audi’s quicker than the BMW and AMG on paper.