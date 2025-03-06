Audi SQ5 review – a quietly competent but uninvolving performance SUV
The Audi SQ5’s 362bhp V6 makes it a strong performer, but it lacks the sparkle of the best offerings in this competitive segment
Audi has been on a roll with its performance cars lately, creating one of the most exciting hot hatches on sale with the RS3, and the outstanding RS6 GT. But Audi is steaming ahead into an era of new-generation models, and with that comes a fresh line-up of petrol-engined performance cars. The first was a new S5, and so naturally, the SQ5 we see here came next.
The SQ5 hasn’t been known for troubling the very sharp end of the hot SUV market (the original was the first diesel-powered S model, which says it all), but with Porsche shifting focus to its electric Macan, this latest version could be a worthy alternative to the ageing petrol Macan, which remains on sale. It also has BMW’s X3 M50 xDrive and Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 to deal with, and at its punchy £77,875 asking price, is within a whisker of a base Porsche Cayenne.
On the surface, it certainly won’t set your heart racing. Where some mild performance SUVs like those from BMW and Mercedes offer some hint of their performance credentials in their designs, the SQ5 is almost indistinguishable from its more ordinary Q5 counterparts. Unfortunately, this trend extends beyond just its looks.
Engine, gearbox and technical highlights
Beneath its skin is Audi’s new Premium Platform Combustion architecture, and a 3-litre petrol V6 assisted by Audi’s MHEV plus tech. The latter uses a 48-volt generator to recuperate energy to improve efficiency and support the engine with short bursts of up to 24bhp. All in you get 362bhp and 406lb ft of torque, and while that’s slightly less than the 393bhp in the BMW X3 M50, you’re rarely left wanting more performance – at 4.5sec from standstill to 62mph, the Audi’s quicker than the BMW and AMG on paper.
Power delivery is smooth and effortless with shift points perfectly calibrated for all scenarios – this powertrain feels perfectly suited for this car. There isn’t much in the way of top end fireworks to be enjoyed, but the SQ5 covers ground with a satisfying calmness and refinement.
When you flex its muscles the SQ5 produces a satisfying V6 howl that has certain tones of Nissan 350Z about it, which is a pleasant surprise. The sound isn’t overbearing and is a little muted thanks to the particulate filters required these days, but there’s no doubt this is one of the best sounding cars in its segment. Even the electric assistance produces a sound of its own, with the whine of regenerative braking more audible in the cabin than in most of its rivals.
Performance, ride and handling
Its powertrain might be strong, then, but there isn’t much fun to be had when you throw some more commitment at the SQ5. It’s stable and reassuring but much like its exterior design, it’s restrained in its personality, and doesn’t reward you for tapping into its full performance. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing – Audi would argue that its RS models are geared towards that task – but it does feel like there’s room for the SQ5 to be that bit more entertaining. Fitting the Torque Splitter rear diff from the S3 would go some way to achieving this, we think, because the SQ5’s four-wheel drive system is very much geared towards pure traction rather than fun. Still, it is possible to carry decent speed along a technical road in the SQ5, placing it accurately and surging between corners on the torque from the V6.
Push harder and you feel its 2040kg mass stressing the tyres and heaving through undulations but it’s not sloppy or unmanageable. The front end is positive with reasonably quick steering and the fundamental balance is quite neutral rather than being completely nose-lead. A lack of feel and sense of load through the wheel fails to inspire the confidence we expect from a true performance model though, holding the SQ5 back on a more interesting road.
Dial things back and the SQ5 is a perfectly pleasant cruiser, absorbent over imperfections but with a firm edge to control the body. It doesn’t give the impression of a hardened sports SUV – it’s no less comfortable than a base Q5 – and it’s much, much more mild-mannered than something like an Alfa Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Comfort mode calms the gearbox down, ironing out the awkward artificial kick you get when shifting in Dynamic, and you also notice the mild-hybrid system blending in to keep things quiet. When coasting the engine revs die and the SQ5 sails along, with a smooth handover back to the V6 when required. The 48-volt generator can even perform low-speed manoeuvres without help from the engine, and almost gives the impression of a full hybrid at times.
Interior and tech
For just shy of £80,000, over £25,000 more than an entry-level Q5, you do get an SUV that feels like a new-generation product rather than an update of what’s gone before. That means softer, more flowing bodywork than the old car with similar design themes to the S5, and a cabin that features Audi’s newest tech and architecture. It feels premium inside and a step above a BMW X3 M50 or Mercedes GLC 43 in terms of build quality, with the Alcantara and red leather of our test car giving it a sporty edge.
Fit and finish might be tight, but it’s a bit of a pixel fest, with a curved dual display panel on the dash combining with a third display for the passenger for over 37 inches of screen real estate. It’s a lot to take in while driving, and though it’s hard to fault the system’s neat integration, crisp graphics and slick response times, you do miss having tactile physical switchgear for major controls, which Audi used to do exceptionally well. You also miss having proper buttons on the steering wheel. The new squared-off item has haptic controls on the spokes, and we lost count of how many times we mistakenly ramped up the radio volume while driving.
Intentionally ramping up the volume might be something you’ll find yourself doing more often than you’d like, though, as wind and road noise is a little higher than you might expect from a car at this price point. Touch points and materials all feel very solid in this car, but a few minor squeaks and rattles in our test car occasionally put a dent in its premium feel.
Rather than a hot SUV, the SQ5 feels more like a Q5 ‘plus’, with a sweeter and more effortless engine, more equipment, more handling ability and a little more refinement. Is that enough for an S-badged car that costs £78k? Probably not, but the SQ5 is still a rounded, effortless and tech packed SUV that would be pleasant to live with, even if it lacks the duality and edge of a proper performance model.
Price and rivals
At £77,875 the SQ5 is a chunk more expensive than BMW’s X3 M50 xDrive (£73,715), and £1100 more than the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43. The Audi is less powerful than both, with the straight-six engined X3 offering 393bhp (albeit similar performance figures) and the Mercedes leading the pack with over 400bhp from a turbocharged four-pot.
The SQ5’s list price also opens up options from the class above, chiefly in the form of the Porsche Cayenne. In £77,500 base form it lags behind the Audi in performance terms, though, and needs certain dynamic and trim options to bring out its best. For £75,000 you can also buy a petrol Macan GTS, which is more powerful and more satisfying to drive than the Audi but a generation or two behind in terms of tech.
Audi SQ5 specs
|Engine
|Mild-hybrid 3-litre V6
|Power
|362bhp
|Torque
|406lb ft
|Weight
|2040kg
|Power-to-weight
|177bhp/ton
|0-62mph
|4.5sec
|Top speed
|155mph
|Basic price
|£77,875