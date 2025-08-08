Aside from the tech, the cabin feels premium and worth the high price you’ll pay, with cold touch metal elements, tasteful open-pore wood trim and (admittedly faux) carbonfibre trim all contributing. The optional Burmester sound system is well calibrated too, which is not a given on premium cars in 2025, and the ambient lighting can be just as lairy and tacky as you’d like.

While there are some physical controls, the vast majority of these features are operated via the central 11.9-inch display, running the latest version of MBUX. The system looks slick (if a little like Windows Vista from 2007), but menu systems are overwhelming and it can be hard to access the many features the GLC can come equipped with. The driver also gets a large 12.3-inch digital dash for navigation, vital car information and entertainment previews.

Of course, not every GLC is made equally, with the base car coming without many of these features as standard, but even that comes with a digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, heated front seats, fingerprint biometric authentication and more at no cost.

Prices and buying options

Stack it up against the Audi A5 and the new BMW X3, and the Mercedes-Benz GLC is the most expensive of the three, starting at around £3000 more than its closest rivals with the £54,450 GLC 220d. It might be the most powerful of the three in its least expensive form, but it also happens to be the slowest, perhaps down to its 1985kg kerb weight (higher than both the BMW and Audi).

What the Mercedes-Benz GLC does offer is a vast range of powertrain options, with every one electrically assisted and a great choice of either petrol or diesel engines to suit every buyer. There’s also a range-topping performance model with almost 700bhp, and while it might not be the greatest of driver’s cars, neither BMW or Audi currently offer a suitable alternative.

You don’t need to opt for an AMG to have prices reach towards the six figure mark, with our GLC 300 e 4Matic AMG Line Premium Plus optioned to almost £80,000. The product line spans from entry-level AMG Line through to AMG Line Premium, Urban Edition, AMG Line Premium Plus and AMG Night Edition Premium Plus, with each step in the range bringing more standard kit and styling additions to the table. The latter is currently available only on the GLC 63 S e Performance at an eye watering cost of £125,185…