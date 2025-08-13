Audi Q5 2025 review – stylish BMW X3 rival lacks ultimate thrills and guts

Fire up the Q5 and you’re either greeted by the distant watch tick of a petrol four cylinder or the unfamiliar but relatively subdued rattle of the diesel. It still feels strange hearing oil burners in new cars in 2025, no less in cars from the Volkswagen Group. The seven-speed S tronic transmission is smooth and brisk in its actuation and the engine’s responsive and potent enough at local speeds.

Dig into their power reserves however and you do find yourself hankering for the V6 of the SQ5 or the kinds of big multi-cylinder diesels these sorts of cars used to be offered with. The 295lb ft of the 2-litre diesel is ample but the engine sounds strained while plumbing it for its performance in ways that it doesn’t in the A5. That should be unsurprising given the Q5 has some 200kg over its lower, smaller saloon sibling.

We’re not deluded into thinking a lack of neck-snapping performance ought to be a deal-breaker for typical Q5 buyers but the engines sweating as hard as they have to to get the car moving in any significant way does wobble the premium, upstanding vibe somewhat. And is there any more appreciable premium feature, than having performance in reserve? The Q5 does not, especially in base TSFI form. It’s laden with extra mass but the extra oomph of the e-hybrid could prove appealing. The diesel is at least impressively efficient – you’ll struggle to kick it into delivering less than 40mpg or less than 500 miles from a tank.

Happily this is the only real chink in the Q5’s otherwise impressive premium demeanour. This car rides well on the adaptive air suspension. The Q5 adopts its standard right height in balanced, comfort or efficiency settings. Switch to dynamic and it drops 15mm, while off-road can raise it by 30mm and ‘raise’ can lift it by 45mm. In dynamic the Q5 gains a decent amount of composure, cutting out a large slug of the car’s inherent body roll during hard cornering.