Audi SQ5 2025 review – a quietly competent but uninvolving performance SUV

Audi has been on a roll with its performance cars lately. The latest RS3 is one of the most exciting hot hatches on sale, the recent RS4 Edition 25 years is one of our favourite fast estates, and the RS6 GT is brilliant and mad in equal parts. But Audi is steaming ahead into an era of new-generation models, and with that comes a fresh line-up of petrol-engined performance cars. The first was the new S5, which has now been joined by a box-fresh SQ5.

The SQ5 hasn’t been known for troubling the very sharp end of the hot SUV market (the original was the first diesel-powered S model, which says it all), but with Porsche shifting focus to its electric Macan, this latest version could be a worthy alternative to the ageing petrol Macan, which remains on sale. It also has BMW’s X3 M50 xDrive and Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 to deal with, and at its punchy £75,180 asking price, is within a whisker of a base Porsche Cayenne.

For that money you get an SUV that looks and feels like a new-generation product rather than an update of what’s gone before. That means softer, more flowing bodywork than the old car with similar design themes to the S5, and a cabin that features Audi’s newest tech and architecture. Fit and finish is tight and the material quality is high, but it’s a bit of a pixel fest, with a curved dual display panel on the dash combining with a third display for the passenger for over 37 inches of screen real estate. It’s a lot to take in while driving, and though it’s hard to fault the system’s crisp graphics and slick response times, you do miss having tactile physical switchgear for major controls, which Audi used to do exceptionally well. You also miss having proper buttons on the steering wheel. The new squared-off item has haptic controls on the spokes, and we lost count of how many times we mistakenly ramped up the radio volume while driving.