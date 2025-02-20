BMW X3 M50 2025 review – 393bhp six-cylinder SUV previews the X3 M

Larger than the original X5 and with a divisive new design inside and out, it seems like a lot has changed with the new, fourth-generation BMW X3. While that’s not entirely wrong, this range-topping M50 variant is refreshingly familiar with its six-cylinder B58 powertrain, and at £68,480, it’s well priced next to rivals such as the equivalent Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLC too.

The M50 nameplate was previously reserved for V8 models, but BMW felt this X3 deserved to ditch the ‘40i’ badge given the performance on offer. This is the most powerful current B58-powered BMW, so it’s been given design tweaks in-line with this. Its old 40i predecessor went with two trapezoidal exhaust exits, but this model now goes for quad exits akin to a full-fat M, just like the new M135 – BMW says M cars have a more distinctive design than ever, allowing it to make ‘M-lite’ cars unique.

As with the standard BMW X3, the M50’s design is clean and more grown up than the cars that came before it – at first glance it looks more like a BMW X5. While it’s longer and wider than before, it’s lower than the previous car, with its upright front end (and questionable illuminated grille) making for strong road presence.

Engine, gearbox and 0-62mph time

While the rest of the X3 range now makes do with four-cylinder power, the M50 receives the most powerful B58 six-cylinder powertrain produced. As if it wasn’t capable enough in its basic form, it’s been given 48V mild-hybrid assist here, raising peak output to 393bhp and 428lb ft of torque. Stack those figures up against its rivals and it fares well, with the most powerful standard Audi Q5 producing just 295bhp, and Mercedes-Benz extracting 355bhp from its hybrid GLC 300 e – even Audi’s much more expensive 362bhp SQ5 can’t match the X3 M50, with only AMG beating its output with the 429bhp GLC 43, albeit for a £4700 premium.