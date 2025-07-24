I’m not sure how they manage it but with each passing generation of Audi A6 Avant, that tailgate gets more and more sloped back. This new one doesn’t even look like an estate car from some angles. Regardless, the A6 - now in the C9 generation - is better looking than the current BMW 5-series, though that’s not exactly difficult.

You could be forgiven for thinking the nose of the A6 carries a level of aggression above its station. It’s almost as if the nose of the A7 has already been grafted on, as it was in the last generation for the full-fat RS6 super estate. That’s because not so long ago, this car was due to be called A7 in saloon and Avant form.

It was all part of Audi’s plan to badge its combustion and hybrid cars with odd numbers and its electric cars with even numbers. The release of the new A5s (that replaced the old A4s, rather than the old A5 coupe) and the confusion it caused loyal Audi customers, made Ingolstadt quickly reverse course. The new A7 was swapped back to A6 perilously close to its reveal.

Now it’s here and the glaze of extra upmarket sporting flavour in its styling is all that remains of the old plan. So much the better, this is a great-looking car. Even with its odd split lights at the rear.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

2-litre petrol and diesel engines

PHEV on the way

Air suspension only available on the diesel