The whole ‘it was going to be called A7’ thing is really quite obvious when you look at the new A6. This is a much sportier, attitude-laden car than the A6 it replaces, with lighting, grilles and muscularity much more in keeping with the current A7 four-door coupe and for that matter, the current RS6. It’s also much more conventional to look at than its slightly gawky electric-powered A6 e-tron stablemate, it’s almost as if they’re unrelated. The large trapezoidal grille and air curtain intakes dominate, while the sharp matrix LED lights are, unlike the e-tron, where they’re supposed to be.

Moving rearward, sharp grooves that run the length of the bonnet speak to a multi-cylinder V engine this car won’t be receiving until it becomes the next RS6, likewise the box arches. The rear quarter glass slopes more aggressively than ever and the boot follows suit. The now ubiquitous light bar is present and correct, though it’s separate from the actual light units on both sides. The long and the short of it? It’s big but it’s a proper Audi in the traditional sense: contemporary, cool, stylish.

2025 Audi A6 interior

Inside, Audi’s ‘digital stage’ makes its way over to the new A6. That means an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit display and a 14.5-inch MMI OLED display. Does that mean the new A6 has one screen less than the last one, which had a lower panel dedicated to climate controls? Not if you’re in an Edition 1 spec car, which like the A5 and S5, has a passenger display. If the user experience is anything like the A5 and the new Audi S6 e-tron, with which this 'digital stage' is largely shared, it'll be surprisingly pleasant to use, the new system possessed of more common sense than some exceedingly digitised efforts.

Like the A5, there’s an ‘interaction light’ that blinks with indicators, has a welcome function, and will flash when the car is locked or unlocked. The new A6, being a bit bigger than the outgoing car, should be more spacious inside.

Audi A6 price and release date

When the Audi A6 Avant goes on sale on April 1, it’ll be available in Sport, S line and Edition 1 specifications, with prices starting from £52,510, undercutting the equivalent BMW 5-series and Mercedes E-class.

What about the next RS6? Well, apart from narrowly escaping being bumped off like the RS4 was (the RS5s that are to take its place are coming later this year), we don’t know a huge amount about it for sure. In all likelihood, it will use a V8 engine and hybrid system not unlike that seen in the latest Bentley Continentals and the Flying Spur. That’ll certainly be enough to give the RS6 the 700bhp+ figure it’ll need to take on the latest BMW M5.