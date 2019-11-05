Almost a decade since production began the Volvo V90 has met its end, with the final example rolling off the firm’s Torslanda production line in late-2025. While the death of yet another estate car isn’t something we like to see, there’s no hiding the fact this car is not one celebrated for its dynamic finesse. In its final and most potent form though, there’s still plenty to like about the V90’s no-nonsense approach.

Tackling a tricky b-road is not what Volvo’s largest estate car was ever designed to do, with everyday useability, class-leading safety and an ability to cover miles with ease being far higher priorities. This is one of few new cars that remains confident in its initial purpose, making no effort to be something other than what it really is.

Engine, gearbox and 0-62mph time

Despite being a full-size estate, all V90s come with four-cylinder engines, with the lineup spanning from the sub-200bhp B4 to the 296bhp B6 AWD and the range-topping 449bhp plug-in hybrid T8 AWD we have here. This is not just something limited to the V90, with Volvo’s entire range converted to four cylinder power in 2013.