Aston Martin DB12 Volante v Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo – open-top GTs go head-to-head

Neither has an infotainment system to write home about, the GranCabrio’s ergonomics also making little sense in terms of the placement of controls for such things as the roof, headlights and gearshift. Not that the Aston Martin enjoys a much better showing; its HMI is still fiddly and counter-intuitive to use on the move.

The Maserati is the quieter of the two, roof open or closed, the DB12 Volante hampered by the same tyre noise issues that the coupe suffers from, but the Aston feels more special to be in. That said, the Brit offers less interior space by a considerable margin, the rear seats being on a par with those of a Porsche 911 whereas the Maserati feels less like an exercise in torture when you fold yourself into the back. You’d have to really hate someone to ask them to sit in the back of the Volante with its roof closed.

You’d enjoy having access to either of these cars. However, the Maserati works better as the GranCoupe than it does the GranCabrio, which loses something of its sense of occasion and style when losing its fixed roof. As we found in our recent triple test that also included Bentley’s new Continental GT as well as the DB12 coupe, while the GranCoupe looks to blend the best of both British GTs into one desirable and stylish Italian package, it somehow misses the mark by small margins right across the board, and the same is true here. The DB12 Volante isn’t perfect either; it’s still too hyperactive to be a totally convincing GT, and in soft-top form its performance remit only shines a stronger light on its handful of shortcomings.

As our light has all but disappeared a long way west from our location, a decision needs to be made, not least because photographer Rich Pearce has a five-hour drive home ahead of him and web editor Ethan Jupp is close enough to home he can almost taste the beer. The DB12 gets the nod because it feels more connected and engaging more of the time, with that sense that every drive would have the potential to be a good one. And always ending with you taking a glance back as it cools down to a chorus of ticking hot metal.