The current A110, launched in 2018, has only ever been available as a two-seater coupe powered by a 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a seven-speed (six-speed in R Ultime-form) double-clutch gearbox driving the rear wheels and was not homologated for sale in the US, or easy to adapt for say, a convertible.

Not so the new platform, which has been designed to form the basis of the new A110 coupe, but also leave options open for a convertible and wider, longer four-seat sports car models, as Krief told us: ‘We are working on the brand new platform, APP, Alpine Performance Platform. Out of which we’ll have all the new sports cars from Alpine, the first of which will be A110.

‘Today the A110 cannot go into the US easily, it’s not easy to do a Spider. The new platform is a lot more modular for that – ready for the US if the time comes.

Advertisement - Article continues below

‘There’s modularity in length and width also, to have a convertible, to have two-seater or 2+2. When you start from scratch, you try to think of the maximum possibilities. Our small engineering team of 230 people are fully dedicated to APP.’

As for whether these will all be called A110, or whether there will be other derivations, we’ve been given the steer that there will be multiple distinct models based on APP. The three pillars get their own end numbers: 90 on A290 and A390, the everyday cars and 10 on the icon cars. A110 is the smallest, so A210 or A310 aren’t unreasonable guesses as to the name of Alpine’s forthcoming 911 rival set to join the A110 in the lineup.

Will there be another Alpine A110 R and A110 Ultime?

The scope of APP’s versatility will be pushed the furthest under the new special projects arm, the first product of which was the A110 Ultime. We should expect to see more special projects, including successors to the A110 R and A110 Ultime but also more ambitious models.

With Krief’s background at Ferrari, he has experience of delivering high-horsepower cars with aluminium core structures and he’s revealed to us, an Alpine supercar and hypercar are part of the special projects plan all being well.