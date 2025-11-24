The visual changes are subtle. Look closely and you’ll peep ribbons of carbonfibre trim across the front and back bumpers and diagonally stacked quad exhausts. In the front, the now familiar and appropriately Audi RS-aping Cup Sabelt bucket seats that are available as an option in four-pot turbo Formentors and Leons – and great seats they are too.

This Formentor makes its divergent nature properly known with a push of the start button that fills the cabin with the muted woofle of five reciprocating pistons. This is the first car outside of Audi itself besides KTM’s Crossbow GTX that’s been granted use of the five-cylinder and it reliably and consistently dominates the experience. It’s a smoother, more exotic sound than the slightly laboured-sounding EA888, with the artifice of the Leon’s augmented sounds made crystal clear when driven back-to-back.

It’s an engine that feels like it has more than the 57bhp/44lb ft advantage the spec sheet suggests, like that 4.2sec 0-62mph time is a worst-case scenario. In-gear there’s reasonable lag until you’re up above 2500rpm but once the turbo wakes up, the tail squats and the Formentor’s aggressive face looks skyward.

Throw it at a set of corners at pace and the VZ5 surprises you with the turn-in response and grip it’s retained in spite of the heavier engine. The steering has decent weight off-centre when in the sportiest mode if not the most feel in the traditional sense. With more twist available the torque splitter has a stronger presence, the wheel almost being pulled towards the straight ahead through your hands as the outside rear wheel drives you round.

The versatility of the DCC dampers is tested harder in the Formentor given its raised ride height. Where three quarters across on the 15-way slider yields an acceptable refinement/control compromise on the road in a Leon, you instinctively trade a bit of focus for comfort, setting it bang in the middle. It works well most of the time, the extra lean and undulation feeling entirely on-brand for a higher-riding car.