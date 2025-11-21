The Porsche 911 GT3 now laps as fast as Ford’s Mustang GTD, thanks to new Manthey upgrade
An uprated aero, suspension and brake package from Manthey Racing has made the 992.2 GT3 just as quick as a Mustang GTD around the Nürburgring, with no impact to the factory warranty
If you’re looking to squeeze even more performance from your Porsche GT product on track, Manthey Racing isn’t a bad place to start. It’s been in the business of making Porsche’s go quicker since 1996, racing them in GT series’ and using these learnings to fettle road cars with track-oriented upgrade packages.
The latest to receive a Manthey makeover is the 992.2-generation 911 GT3. Not a car that lacks poise and capability on track by any measure, but through a suite of carefully devised aero, suspension and brake enhancements, Manthey has unlocked an extra edge – and a significant lap time improvement at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. With a time of 6:52.981 the Manthey kit trims over three seconds from the GT3’s time, putting it level-pegging with the Ford Mustang GTD.
How does it achieve that? The most obvious changes are new aero elements that generate more downforce, without bringing any additional drag. The front splitter has been extended by 12mm, canards have been added to the bumper and the underbody has been completely sealed off, and features longer air deflectors and rear diffuser fins. The rear wing is larger too, featuring new carbonfibre end-plates.
Manthey’s signature aerodisc wheel covers are made from carbonfibre too, and reduce turbulence and drag from the rear wheels. The net effect is 355kg of downforce at 177mph, or 540kg at the same speed with the car configured in its ‘circuit mode’, which isn’t legal for road use.
Four-way coilovers have been specially developed for the kit, with toolless adjustment of damper compression and rebound, and modified spring rates to deal with the added aero loads. Optional forged lightweight wheels save a total of 6kg in unsprung mass and contribute to finer suspension control, while the brakes get braided steel lines and (optional) racing pads for improved feel, bite and durability.
As with all Manthey upgrades the drivetrain is left untouched, but we don’t mind that. The GT3’s naturally-aspirated flat-six is stunning as it is, spinning to 9000rpm and generating over 500bhp. Manual or PDK transmissions are available, and for a trimming tenths Manthey-tweaked car, we’d be inclined to choose the latter.
Visually, the Manthey kit can be as subtle or lairy as you wish, with optional elements such as illuminated carbonfibre sill plates, Manthey door projectors and door stickers. The aero discs can be specified in different colours too, so too the fabric towing straps.
The upgrades are functional above all else, however, and we can testify to the effects of Manthey’s GT3 RS kit having sampled it back to back with a standard car on track. The extra stability, braking performance and more neutral balance made it over a second quicker around Anglesey’s relatively short Coastal Circuit in our hands.
992.2 GT3 owners will be able to purchase the kit from official Porsche Centres from March next year, and with it being a dealer-approved package, your factory warranty won’t be affected.