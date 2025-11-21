The Porsche 911 GT3 now laps as fast as Ford’s Mustang GTD, thanks to new Manthey upgrade

If you’re looking to squeeze even more performance from your Porsche GT product on track, Manthey Racing isn’t a bad place to start. It’s been in the business of making Porsche’s go quicker since 1996, racing them in GT series’ and using these learnings to fettle road cars with track-oriented upgrade packages.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The latest to receive a Manthey makeover is the 992.2-generation 911 GT3. Not a car that lacks poise and capability on track by any measure, but through a suite of carefully devised aero, suspension and brake enhancements, Manthey has unlocked an extra edge – and a significant lap time improvement at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. With a time of 6:52.981 the Manthey kit trims over three seconds from the GT3’s time, putting it level-pegging with the Ford Mustang GTD.

How does it achieve that? The most obvious changes are new aero elements that generate more downforce, without bringing any additional drag. The front splitter has been extended by 12mm, canards have been added to the bumper and the underbody has been completely sealed off, and features longer air deflectors and rear diffuser fins. The rear wing is larger too, featuring new carbonfibre end-plates.

Manthey’s signature aerodisc wheel covers are made from carbonfibre too, and reduce turbulence and drag from the rear wheels. The net effect is 355kg of downforce at 177mph, or 540kg at the same speed with the car configured in its ‘circuit mode’, which isn’t legal for road use.