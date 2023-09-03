Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI – VW’s small hot hatch will keep the name you know
The ID.GTI Concept previews a future compact electric hot hatch, and we've taken a look at the 2025 Nürburgring 24 Hours
Volkswagen is set to continue the homogenisation of its electric and combustion nomenclatures with the ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI, 2026’s production versions of the ID.2all and ID. GTI concepts. This is our first look at the production cars, albeit shown in disguise and at the 2025 Munich Motor Show, ahead of a full reveal in 2026.
The new naming concept is, according to Volkswagen, designed for ‘better orientation towards customers’ and a response to customer feedback. Put simply, car buyers are more aware (and arguably more fond) of what a Volkswagen Polo is than what Volkswagen ID is, in spite of how hard the all-electric sub-brand has been pushed over the last half-decade.
One might argue that customers also prefer the old names. The ID. products have had a muted reception thus far from a critical and customer standpoint, and that name is perhaps just a bit… dystopian compared to more characterful, familiar names of old. It’s claimed Volksagen will ‘transfer more established names to the electric portfolio with each new model generation.’ Does that mean the almost inevitable electric Golf will be called the ID. Golf? Quite probably.
What do we know about the production cars? Minimal information is officially confirmed so far. We do know they will deviate as little as possible in terms of design from the ID.2all and ID.GTI concepts that previewed them. Wisely so, given they received possibly the most positive reaction Volkswagen’s had to show cars in the post-Dieselgate era…
One thing Volkswagen has confirmed is that, based on its customer feedback, it’s bringing back higher-quality and soft materials inside, as well as an ‘intelligent combination’ of digital and physical controls ‘such as buttons and knobs in the steering wheel and cockpit.’
The ID. Polo GTI will be aimed squarely at the Alpine A290, Peugeot’s e-208 GTI and Mini’s Cooper JCW Electric. According to VW board member Martin Sander, the ID. Polo GTI ‘will offer outstanding dynamics and plenty of driving pleasure.’ Sounds good. Crucially, the standard ID. Polo will still be affordable, with a projected entry price of around £21,500 and the ID. Polo GTI won’t stray too far from that, likely undercutting the Alpine A290 GTS and Peugeot e-208 GTi – over £30k but less than the c£40k the Peugeot is expected to cost.
ID.GTI Concept – what we can hope to see from the ID. Polo GTI
That’s not to say it won’t house an advanced suite of tech. Built on Volkswagen’s MEB Entry platform (a derivative of the architecture found in the ID.3), the ID.GTI Concept signalled a new philosophy for the firm’s performance cars that centres around software-based drive systems to conjure a unique dynamic character. Indeed, in the electric age, the ‘I’ in the GTI badge will denote ‘Intelligence’, and not ‘Injection’ for obvious reasons.
Following the same philosophy as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the ID.GTI can emulate the power delivery and sound of iconic ICE models of the past, including the 1976 Mk1 Golf GTI. Performance figures are yet to be announced, but for reference, the ID.2all uses a 223bhp front motor and reaches 62mph from rest in around 7sec – the GTI will of course surpass these figures.
The concept uses a single electric motor to deliver power to the front wheels, and as ever with performance EVs, the torque delivery can be precisely tuned and integrated with the car’s electronic chassis systems to optimise performance. The ID.GTI uses a locking differential to more effectively distribute torque between the front wheels, which is also managed by electronics.
Clothing the ID.2all concept with typical GTI touches, such as a red pinstripe on the front fascia, a honeycomb mesh grille and a new bodykit, the ID.GTI certainly looks more overtly sporting than the mild GTX models on sale today. At 4.1m long and over 1.8m wide, it has a slightly bigger footprint than today’s Polo, and it should be much more spacious inside thanks to the packaging advantages of EVs.
The Concept’s interior, with its wraparound dashboard and oblong-shaped steering wheel, will probably be watered down for production, but Volkswagen says that some elements – such as the 12.9-inch central infotainment display – are almost showroom-ready.