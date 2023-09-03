Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI – VW’s small hot hatch will keep the name you know

Volkswagen is set to continue the homogenisation of its electric and combustion nomenclatures with the ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI, 2026’s production versions of the ID.2all and ID. GTI concepts. This is our first look at the production cars, albeit shown in disguise and at the 2025 Munich Motor Show, ahead of a full reveal in 2026.

The new naming concept is, according to Volkswagen, designed for ‘better orientation towards customers’ and a response to customer feedback. Put simply, car buyers are more aware (and arguably more fond) of what a Volkswagen Polo is than what Volkswagen ID is, in spite of how hard the all-electric sub-brand has been pushed over the last half-decade.

One might argue that customers also prefer the old names. The ID. products have had a muted reception thus far from a critical and customer standpoint, and that name is perhaps just a bit… dystopian compared to more characterful, familiar names of old. It’s claimed Volksagen will ‘transfer more established names to the electric portfolio with each new model generation.’ Does that mean the almost inevitable electric Golf will be called the ID. Golf? Quite probably.

What do we know about the production cars? Minimal information is officially confirmed so far. We do know they will deviate as little as possible in terms of design from the ID.2all and ID.GTI concepts that previewed them. Wisely so, given they received possibly the most positive reaction Volkswagen’s had to show cars in the post-Dieselgate era…