​Volkswagen ID.3 2025 review – Wolfsburg's everyday EV gets competitive

Rolling refinement is good, if not excellent, and the ID.3 does feel a touch more compliant than its Cupra relative, filtering out most lumpen surfaces. The trouble is this doesn’t actually result in a more plush feel overall, as the Volkswagen can feel underdamped through undulations and rough patches of tarmac still rumble through the car; it’s competent but doesn’t feel especially sophisticated.

With the batteries mounted low down and a tight turning circle, the ID.3 feels manoeuvrable and lighter than its near kerb weight might suggest (we tested the heavier 77kWh battery version). The high seating position and light steering make it easy to place and thread through town, but if you’re hoping that the rear-drive layout can conjure some degree of fun and involvement, you’re pretty much out of luck.

Up the speed and it becomes harder to shake the sense of mass, and the ID.3 can feel a little out of its depth on a tight, challenging road, the ESC hastily cutting in to keep the car in check. In the right circumstances – usually through long, constant-load turns – there is a sense of being pushed from the rear rather than pulled from the front, but there’s very little incentive to test the ID.3’s capabilities. The Cupra Born, hardly a firecracker itself, has a wider window of adjustability and is ultimately more satisfying to drive.

Price and rivals

The base-level ID.3 is now the Pure Essential model, costing from £30,860 or £29,360 after the government's £1500 EV grant is applied. While the Cupra Born was once the cheaper option, it now starts at a much higher £35,690 (£34,190 after the EV grant), but the £27,245 MG4 still undercuts the Volkswagen despite the fact it's not eligible for the grant. The standard MG4 is a touch slower to accelerate and offers 218 miles of range against the ID.3’s 266, but as a value proposition it’s hard to ignore – particularly since it’s the more dynamic car of the two. Upgrading to the MG4 Long Range boosts range to 281 miles while keeping the price below £30,000, while Renault’s Megane E-Tech costs pretty much the same as the Volkswagen and achieves 280 miles from a charge.

The larger 79kWh battery ID.3 costs from £36,995 (£35,495 after the grant), and though it does offer larger 19-inch wheels, upgraded seats and faster 170kW charging, it’s fringing on the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 – both of which are more advanced and more spacious EVs.