Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

322bhp Volkswagen ID.3 GTX hot hatch eyes the MG4 XPower 

The affordable performance EV market is hotting up as Volkswagen unveils its first electric hot hatchback 

by: Sam Jenkins
14 Mar 2024
Volkswagen ID.3 GTX10

Volkswagen has expanded its high performance GTX range with a hot version of the ID.3 hatchback, designed to take on the MG4 XPower. Launched alongside the dual-motor ID.7 GTX saloon, the model follows behind the ID.4 and ID.5 GTX in the range and will make its market debut later this year. Pricing is yet to be announced, but expect to pay well over £40,000.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The ID.3 GTX and GTX Performance will make up Volkswagen’s EV hot hatch range for now, with the latter providing extra power. While the ordinary GTX makes do with 282bhp, the GTX Performance produces a Golf R-beating 322bhp – both offer a peak torque figure of 402lb ft. 

> MG4 XPower review – the price-to-performance king

While these numbers sound impressive, the MG4 XPower currently leads the class with a far higher 429bhp output. Given that the current 201bhp ID.3 range-topper already starts from £40,050, the ID.3 GTX won’t be able to come close to the MG’s £36,495 price tag either…

With drive coming from a single rear-mounted motor, the GTX doesn’t offer the kind of headline-grabbing performance we’ve come to expect from EVs. The GTX Performance range-topper manages the 0-62mph sprint in 5.6sec, with the non-Performance taking an additional four tenths – top speeds stand at 124mph and 111mph respectively. For reference, the 316bhp Golf R achieves a 4.7sec 0-62mph sprint, with the all-wheel drive MG4 XPower taking only 3.9sec.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX10

The GTX’s performance upgrade comes courtesy of an optimised rear motor assembly and a new 79kWh battery pack mounted under the floor, capable of accepting charge at up to 175kW and providing an impressive 373-mile range – Volkswagen says 26 minutes is enough to top up from 10-80 per cent. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Opt for the GTX Performance and you get DCC adaptive chassis control as standard, offering greater control over damping depending on the conditions. Both cars feature MacPherson front and five-link rear suspension setups. 

Kai Grünitz, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management, said: '...the new ID.3 GTX Performance is for me the electric counterpart to our sporty compact icon, the Golf GTI Clubsport. Of course, an electric drive and a turbocharged petrol engine each have their own unique character. Yet the ID.3 GTX Performance and the Golf GTI Clubsport share the same fascinating lightness when they accelerate.'

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX10

Design is consistent with the newly-facelifted ID.3 range, but the GTX does receive subtle tweaks in-line with its performance credentials. A GTX-specific bumper includes more angular, aggressive intakes, with a new rear diffuser, new side sills and the roof all finished in gloss black. The daytime running lights within the standard IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights have also been redesigned for a more aggressive aesthetic, with 20-inch diamond cut (or black as an option) Skagen wheels standard  wrapped in 215- or 235-section tyres for the GTX and GTX Performance respectively.

The cabin receives the same ergonomic tweaks as the ordinary facelifted ID.3, but premium sports seats are standard, trimmed in recycled fabric with GTX branding. There’s red contrast stitching to be found throughout the cabin, with the ID.3’s 12.9-inch infotainment system featuring a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant.

Details on UK pricing and availability will be announced later this year, but expect to pay around £45,000 for the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX when it goes on sale.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Lancia Ypsilon HF: iconic badge returns for electric hot hatch
Lancia HF badge
News

New Lancia Ypsilon HF: iconic badge returns for electric hot hatch

Hot Lancias are making a comeback, beginning with the 237bhp Ypsilon HF
14 Mar 2024
The new Audi A3 has arrived, and an updated 328bhp S3 is on the way
Audi A3 – front
News

The new Audi A3 has arrived, and an updated 328bhp S3 is on the way

Audi’s premium family hatch gets a new face and more equipment, with the forthcoming S3 hot hatch set to offer 328bhp
11 Mar 2024
1093bhp Porsche Taycan Turbo GT targets the Tesla Model S Plaid
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
News

1093bhp Porsche Taycan Turbo GT targets the Tesla Model S Plaid

The Taycan has received a track-focused makeover from Porsche’s GT division – the result is the most powerful production Porsche ever
11 Mar 2024
Tesla Model 3 review – more compelling than ever?
Tesla Model 3 – front
In-depth reviews

Tesla Model 3 review – more compelling than ever?

Better built, more refined and more efficient, the new Model 3 is a welcome step forward – and one of the best value EVs available
7 Mar 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

1093bhp Porsche Taycan Turbo GT targets the Tesla Model S Plaid
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
News

1093bhp Porsche Taycan Turbo GT targets the Tesla Model S Plaid

The Taycan has received a track-focused makeover from Porsche’s GT division – the result is the most powerful production Porsche ever
11 Mar 2024
Nissan Z Nismo 2024 review – Japan's answer to the BMW M2
Nissan Z Nismo
Reviews

Nissan Z Nismo 2024 review – Japan's answer to the BMW M2

The latest Z car has had a Nismo makeover, with a reworked chassis and aero, more power – and an auto ’box. It’s still not coming to Europe, but are w…
10 Mar 2024
2024 Mercedes-AMG E53 revealed – E63 S power for AMG’s entry-level hybrid E-class 
Mercedes-AMG E53
News

2024 Mercedes-AMG E53 revealed – E63 S power for AMG’s entry-level hybrid E-class 

Mercedes-AMG’s new E53 saloon and estate retain the turbocharged straight-six and gain a significant electrified performance performance boost with a …
11 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content