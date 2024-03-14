322bhp Volkswagen ID.3 GTX hot hatch eyes the MG4 XPower 

Volkswagen has expanded its high performance GTX range with a hot version of the ID.3 hatchback, designed to take on the MG4 XPower. Launched alongside the dual-motor ID.7 GTX saloon, the model follows behind the ID.4 and ID.5 GTX in the range and will make its market debut later this year. Pricing is yet to be announced, but expect to pay well over £40,000.

The ID.3 GTX and GTX Performance will make up Volkswagen’s EV hot hatch range for now, with the latter providing extra power. While the ordinary GTX makes do with 282bhp, the GTX Performance produces a Golf R-beating 322bhp – both offer a peak torque figure of 402lb ft.

While these numbers sound impressive, the MG4 XPower currently leads the class with a far higher 429bhp output. Given that the current 201bhp ID.3 range-topper already starts from £40,050, the ID.3 GTX won’t be able to come close to the MG’s £36,495 price tag either…

With drive coming from a single rear-mounted motor, the GTX doesn’t offer the kind of headline-grabbing performance we’ve come to expect from EVs. The GTX Performance range-topper manages the 0-62mph sprint in 5.6sec, with the non-Performance taking an additional four tenths – top speeds stand at 124mph and 111mph respectively. For reference, the 316bhp Golf R achieves a 4.7sec 0-62mph sprint, with the all-wheel drive MG4 XPower taking only 3.9sec.

The GTX’s performance upgrade comes courtesy of an optimised rear motor assembly and a new 79kWh battery pack mounted under the floor, capable of accepting charge at up to 175kW and providing an impressive 373-mile range – Volkswagen says 26 minutes is enough to top up from 10-80 per cent.