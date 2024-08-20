Volkswagen ID.7 GTX 2024 review – Wolfsburg’s most powerful estate targets the BMW i5 

On the rear axle, the GTX utilises the same in-house developed APP550 rear motor as the ordinary Pro and Pro S ID.7 models, producing 210kW (282bhp) and 402lb ft of torque alone. With output from the GTX-specific front motor standing at 80kW (107bhp), it has plenty of punch, even if combined output only just matches the entry-level BMW i5. Operating much like the Haldex system on Volkswagen Group’s all-wheel-drive performance cars, the front motor is only called into action when additional traction is required for efficiency purposes.

Performance and 0-62 time

Performance-badged EVs typically jump leagues ahead of their combustion-powered equivalents with far superior 0-62mph times, but the ID.7 GTX’s figures are modest. Standstill to 62mph happens in a claimed 5.4sec for the saloon and 5.5sec for the estate, with top speed limited to just 112mph for both.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While 0-62mph comes six tenths ahead of the 6sec claim of the i5 eDrive40 (likely due to its single-motor, rear-drive configuration), the BMW hits a higher 120mph top speed. Should you have anything to tow with your ID.7, you’ll be pleased to hear that this additional motor has not only boosted acceleration, but also maximum towing capacity, jumping from 1200 to 1400kg.

In reality, its extra power and traction makes much more of a difference to performance than the specs would suggest, with significantly more urgency on the move and from a standstill (even in comfort mode) – it finally has the bite you expect from a more premium EV, something the standard car swaps for outright efficiency.

Ride and handling

Ensuring a 2365kg EV tackles a twisty B-road in a pleasant manner is never going to be an easy task, but Volkswagen’s engineers have done a good job. With GTX-specific chassis tuning, software, steering and uprated stabilisers, the ID.7 is now much more enjoyable to drive than the standard car. The steering response, body control and overall response are all improved.