Cupra Formentor Abt review – a 365bhp crossover for Mercedes-AMG A45 S money

When you’re not being infuriated by some of the original Formentor’s known bugbears, that is: the laggy touchscreen (which froze at one point during our test, and frequently lost connection with my phone – this has been improved for the post-facelift model); the lack of back-lighting for the volume and air-con controls at night (also solved for the facelift); the wireless charging pad’s proclivity to make your phone alarmingly hot, and the weirdly shaped cupholders that get in the way of the centre armrest.

It’s a reasonably practical car, though, with plenty of room in the rear cabin, and although its design is now starting to age (and has been superseded by the facelifted Formentor), it’s still one of the few truly attractive coupe-style crossovers; arguably the only one, to these eyes. From the driver’s seat, the view out over the bonnet and its ridge lines is distinctive, and the continuous line from dash into doors is illuminated with ambient lighting, which doubles as a blind-spot warning system, turning yellow when there’s an unseen car on your shoulder. The configurable ambient lighting changes colour with the drive modes: angry red in Sport and Cupra, brightening and dimming in the latter mode as you accelerate and decelerate (which is frankly a little distracting at night).

The lovely Sabelt ‘Cup’ seats, with their satin-finish carbonfibre shell-backs and leather trim, look great and are comfier than their racer-ish appearance suggests, with decent support over a long journey. Abt badging on the starter button is a reminder you’re in a non-standard Cupra, and the logo is repeated on the bootlid and the bespoke 20-inch alloys, fitted with 245/35 Hankooks. The wheels’ slim spokes show off the brakes, which look the part with ventilated and drilled front discs and big Brembo calipers, and stop the Formentor nicely. Lighter-colour trim for the wheelarch extensions is a slightly odd choice but overall it’s a cohesive-looking car: clearly breathed-on but still an OEM product rather than an aftermarket special.

One might even go so far as to say the Formentor Abt is a bit of a hidden gem – or it would be if it were more affordable. A Formentor VZ3 fitted with the £7200 Abt Performance pack is officially listed at a very stiff £67,185: a price point at which a quietly appealing car quickly loses a great deal of its attraction. A used M3 Touring is now £70,000, incidently. It’s certainly the best iteration of the original Formentor, but so it should be at that price. Leaving cost out of the equation, this is a genuinely enjoyable, practical performance car with convincing appeal.