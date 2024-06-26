Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Wild Aston Martin Valiant launched as track-honed V12 special

The brainchild of Fernando Alonso, the new Aston Martin Valiant is a more focused take on the V12-powered Valour

by: Sam Jenkins
25 Jun 2024
Aston Martin Valiant19

A year after Aston Martin launched the Valour to celebrate its 110th anniversary, the British marque has revealed a more focused, track oriented version called the Valiant. Limited to only 38 units worldwide, the Q-developed model is based on a personal commission of Fernando Alonso who requested a more extreme, track-honed version of the Valour. Fittingly, the model will make its debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed driven by Alonso himself.

While it remains road legal, the Valiant takes learnings from the development of the Valkyrie and Vantage GT3 race car with Multimatic’s ASV dampers, a exterior design that’s focused on downforce rather than aesthetics and a pared-back cabin. There’s also a greater focus on lightweight materials and safety than before, with a standard half-cage fitted and components constructed from magnesium and titanium for added lightness.

> Aston Martin Vantage 2024 review – the best Aston in years

Powered by the same 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 finds its way under the Valiant’s resculpted bonnet, only now with an additional 30bhp delivering a 735bhp peak output, while torque remains unchanged at 555lb ft. Despite its track focus, the new model retains the bespoke six-speed manual gearbox, although this has now been tweaked with a spherical gear knob and an exposed linkage. 

Aston Martin Valiant19

The Valiant’s basic silhouette shares clear ties with its Valour counterpart, but aero-centric carbonfibre bodywork has been developed to give it more downforce than before. A more prominent front splitter with end planes, full-width front grille and redesigned side skirts with vortex generators ahead of the rear wheels all contribute to this lift in focus. There’s also a new rear wing mounted to the Kamm tail above the new central quad-exit titanium exhaust system. Even the 21-inch magnesium wheels contribute to the aero balance, featuring carbonfibre aero discs inspired by the RHAM/1 ‘Muncher’ Le Mans racer of the ‘80s.

Weight savings are key to the Valiant’s performance gains, with its 3D-printed rear subframe said to save 3kg overall, a magnesium torque tube reducing mass by 8.6kg and even the motorsport-spec lithium-ion battery reducing kerbweight by 11.5kg.

Mounted to the half cage is a standard four-point harness, with the steering wheel entirely redesigned to eliminate any distracting spoke-mounted buttons and switches. The seats are also more focused Recaro Podium items, retrimmed in either Alcantara or semi-aniline leather with strategically placed padding for the perfect balance of weight savings and comfort.

Aston Martin Valiant19

Speaking about his new car, Alonso said: ‘Valour was a spectacular celebration of Aston Martin's 110th anniversary, and stirred me to create a more extreme, race car inspired version that was track focussed, while also delivering a thrilling drive on-road. Valiant is born from my passion for driving at the limit and I have enjoyed working closely with the Q by Aston Martin team on both the design and technical specification and believe we have created a masterpiece.’

The Aston Martin Valiant will hit the road in Q4 2024, and all 38 examples have already been accounted for. The model will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with Fernando Alonso at the wheel.

