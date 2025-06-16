Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Two new Gordon Murray supercars set for summer reveal

Gordon Murray isn't stopping at the T.50 and T.33, with two new ‘Special Vehicle’ commissions set to be unveiled in August at Monterey Car Week

by: Yousuf Ashraf
16 Jun 2025
GMA T.50

As if building possibly the most rewarding, intense and fastidiously engineered road car in existence wasn't enough, Gordon Murray Group is expanding its operations to build a series of highly bespoke supercars for a select few customers under the GMSV (Gordon Murray Special Vehicles) banner. These new models will be built with the same engineering approach as existing GMA models, but with unique designs and specifications developed in close collaboration with their owners. We’ll see the first results of this during Monterey Car Week in August, where two all-new GMSV models will be revealed. 

GMSV is separate from other divisions of the Gordon Murray Group, having its own design and engineering teams. We're not just talking special liveries and upholstery for existing GMA cars like the T.50 and T.33, included in GMSV’s plans are specially-designed supercars built according to customer requirements, using a new platform. 

The Special Vehicles division will cater for a broad range of requests, from tailor-made one-offs to revivals of Gordon Murray heritage cars either as faithful recreations or modernised classics. Special Vehicles has been formed in response to customers demanding something even more exclusive than the likes of the T.50, which will see its 100-unit production run completed in July. 

‘Over the years, we have received many requests to design and build one-offs and specials of all kinds,’ said Murray. ‘Until very recently we always resisted these requests as we were focused on launching our halo T.50 supercar, and finalising development of subsequent products: the T.50s Niki Lauda and the T.33 range. Now, as we have grown the business and team, we have established separate design and engineering departments for GMSV - it’s the perfect time to extend our offering to special vehicles.’

It’s unclear what form the first GMSV models will take, but they will sit outside GMA’s core line-up, debuting a new Special Vehicles platform. They’ve been designed with the same forensic approach to lightweighting as we’ve come to expect from Murray, but their mechanicals and fundamental layout are under wraps for now. 

With that said, we’d be surprised if at least one of them didn’t use the firm’s Cosworth-designed naturally-aspirated V12 – the crown jewel of all GMA models, revving up to 12,100rpm and linked up to a manual gearbox in all but the track-only T.50s Niki Lauda. It’s a mind-blowing powertrain, as our own Henry Catchpole found out when testing the T.50: 

‘The intense, complex, screaming sound combined with the performance is utterly addictive and a succession of up-changes with the tight, precise manual, six-speed, Xtrac gearbox is something that will leave goosebumps on your arms for days afterwards.’

Whether the GMSV cars will offer more of the same or a completely different flavour remains to be seen – we’ll know more when the covers come off in August. 

