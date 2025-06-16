Two new Gordon Murray supercars set for summer reveal

‘Over the years, we have received many requests to design and build one-offs and specials of all kinds,’ said Murray. ‘Until very recently we always resisted these requests as we were focused on launching our halo T.50 supercar, and finalising development of subsequent products: the T.50s Niki Lauda and the T.33 range. Now, as we have grown the business and team, we have established separate design and engineering departments for GMSV - it’s the perfect time to extend our offering to special vehicles.’

It’s unclear what form the first GMSV models will take, but they will sit outside GMA’s core line-up, debuting a new Special Vehicles platform. They’ve been designed with the same forensic approach to lightweighting as we’ve come to expect from Murray, but their mechanicals and fundamental layout are under wraps for now.

With that said, we’d be surprised if at least one of them didn’t use the firm’s Cosworth-designed naturally-aspirated V12 – the crown jewel of all GMA models, revving up to 12,100rpm and linked up to a manual gearbox in all but the track-only T.50s Niki Lauda. It’s a mind-blowing powertrain, as our own Henry Catchpole found out when testing the T.50:

‘The intense, complex, screaming sound combined with the performance is utterly addictive and a succession of up-changes with the tight, precise manual, six-speed, Xtrac gearbox is something that will leave goosebumps on your arms for days afterwards.’

Whether the GMSV cars will offer more of the same or a completely different flavour remains to be seen – we’ll know more when the covers come off in August.