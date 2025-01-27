The 641bhp Genesis GV60 Magma is a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N with a twist
Genesis is embarking on a new 'luxury high performance' chapter, and is kicking it off with the 164mph GV60 Magma
To kickstart its ambitious plan for the next decade, Genesis has launched the GV60 Magma, its most potent model yet and a more affordable alternative to the Porsche Macan Turbo. Built around the same platform and powertrain as the excellent Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, this new electric crossover promises a lot. Final UK pricing is yet to be announced, but the model will be launched in Europe next year.
First came the flagship Ioniq 5 N, then came the Kia EV6 GT, and now there’s this. Built around the same E-GMP platform as the Kia and Hyundai hot EVs, the Genesis gets the exact same twin-motor, all-wheel drive setup, producing an identical 601bhp, or 641bhp in boost mode. A 0-62mph time hasn’t been confirmed but we can expect it to be in the region of the Hyundai’s 3.4sec, with top speed at 164mph. There’s no doubt this is a quick car.
We got an idea of the performance on offer at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed when the GV60 Magma prototype claimed the ‘4-seater production car’ hillclimb record for 2025, and these official figures for the production car explain a lot. The chassis setup has been retuned in-line with the increased output too, with a recalibrated roll-centre and tweaked geometry giving the electronically controlled suspension room to perform.
As first seen in the Ioniq 5 N, this car also comes with a take on the Virtual Gear Shift function, bringing simulated gear shifts and a synthetic ‘high revving engine’ sound to the GV60. We’re intrigued to see and hear how exactly this has been implemented in this case though, as while the Kia EV6 GT also borrowed the same tech in its latest form, it wasn’t quite as engaging as in the Hyundai. Sprint, GT and ‘MY’ drive modes will allow the driver to tailor the experience to their preference, tweaking the likes of differential and ESC settings in the latter.
Design and aerodynamics
Despite this focus on performance, Genesis says this car aims to take a more reserved approach than something like the Ioniq 5 N, staying away from ‘overtly aggressive or ostentatious styling’ in a bid to fit better with the Genesis brand. This isn’t to say the GV60 Magma looks like an ordinary family crossover though, as it’s been given wider arches, a drop in ride height by 20mm and redesigned bumpers to bring it in-line with the Magma design language we’ll see in subsequent models – those three inlets in the front bumper are something set to appear throughout the Magma model line.
More premium, ‘dark metal’ highlights and a monochromatic aesthetic throughout are a clear distinction between this car and the Hyundai. There are aero elements, but even these are relatively subtle, with a splitter element and canards at the front and a diffuser-style insert at the rear – the spoiler mounted at the base of the rear window is not so subtle, but does make it clear that this is no standard GV60. Behind 21-inch forged wheels (wrapped in 275-section rubber like on the Hyundai) are uprated brakes. These are likely to be 400mm front and 380mm rear units to match the relatives.
Interior and prices
This being a performance variant, there are swathes of Alcantara-like ‘Chamude’ upholstery inside, elevating the premium cabin of the standard car to match its performance status. Orange and grey stitching can be found throughout, with the bold quilting of the concept making a return on the door cards to set it apart from its more budget-conscious siblings. Genesis says it’s fitted ‘Hydro-G’ and dual-layer bushings at the front and rear respectively in order to improve cabin refinement, with clever Active Noise Control tech and sound-insulating glass also contributing.
While this might be the third car of its kind to come from Hyundai Motor Group, there are surprisingly few direct rivals beyond them. The electric Porsche Macan Turbo is the closest on paper with 630bhp, but at just shy of £100,000, it’s a very premium offering. We don’t yet have UK pricing for the GV60 Magma, but with the less premium Hyundai Ioniq 5 N costing from £65,100, it’s fair to say the Genesis will undercut Porsche by a huge margin regardless of the Genesis premium you’ll pay. The first cars will hit the road in Europe next year.