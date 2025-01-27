To kickstart its ambitious plan for the next decade, Genesis has launched the GV60 Magma, its most potent model yet and a more affordable alternative to the Porsche Macan Turbo. Built around the same platform and powertrain as the excellent Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, this new electric crossover promises a lot. Final UK pricing is yet to be announced, but the model will be launched in Europe next year.

First came the flagship Ioniq 5 N, then came the Kia EV6 GT, and now there’s this. Built around the same E-GMP platform as the Kia and Hyundai hot EVs, the Genesis gets the exact same twin-motor, all-wheel drive setup, producing an identical 601bhp, or 641bhp in boost mode. A 0-62mph time hasn’t been confirmed but we can expect it to be in the region of the Hyundai’s 3.4sec, with top speed at 164mph. There’s no doubt this is a quick car.

We got an idea of the performance on offer at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed when the GV60 Magma prototype claimed the ‘4-seater production car’ hillclimb record for 2025, and these official figures for the production car explain a lot. The chassis setup has been retuned in-line with the increased output too, with a recalibrated roll-centre and tweaked geometry giving the electronically controlled suspension room to perform.