There’s an electronic limited-slip differential to properly distribute power on the limit, too, and while it is effective, the traction control light on our test car was very eager to flash away well before we’d expect it to.

Interior and tech

As you walk up to the GV60, it can be a little tricky to contextualise size-wise as its overall dimensions are just so strange. It’s shorter than a BMW 2-series Coupe, about as wide as an X3, yet has a comparatively long 2900mm wheelbase. These don’t correlate to any rivals, but do seem to liberate plenty of space inside the cabin – something that’s accentuated by the handy flat floor and good forward visibility.

In the case of our test car, the GV60 feels (and even smells) opulent, with quilted Nappa leather, soft-touch faux suede and a number of high-end materials usually reserved for models in the price bracket above. The cabin itself is also full of quirky details – some of them clever, such as the draw-like glovebox, some of them not, such as the rotating spherical gear selector.

You certainly won’t be bored by it, more importantly the quality is good and the ergonomics make it pleasant to use day-to-day. The doors have a sturdy, premium sound and weighting that is completely absent from much more expensive models like the BMW i4, and the tight tolerances on just about everything inside more than help justify its price tag.

A huge, single-piece 21-inch OLED infotainment display is the centrepiece of the cabin, and where you’ll find most of the vital controls. The menu system is full of nifty features that have clearly been given plenty of thought, but there are perhaps a little too many of them – finding precisely what you’re looking for can be a time-consuming process. Thankfully, the GV60 does come with dedicated physical controls for climate just beneath this display, which takes a good degree of frustration out of the equation.