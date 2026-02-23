The Genesis GV60 Magma is an EV that sounds a bit like a Porsche 911
The GV60 Magma launches this year as the first proper performance car from Genesis, with 641bhp and a simulated 9000rpm six-cylinder engine…
Genesis is taking performance cars seriously. While it’s produced powerful EVs and warmed-up saloons before, it’s now aiming to become a genuine player in the space by launching a new Magma sub-brand, which will develop a series of new high-performance models to take on the likes of Audi RS, BMW M and from within the wider Hyundai Group, the N division. The GV60 Magma is the first of the breed, and the most powerful Genesis yet.
Built around the same platform and powertrain as the excellent Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the GV60 Magma has been comprehensively re-engineered in its powertrain, chassis and software, including a 641bhp dual electric motor setup. Unlike the 5 N, however, Genesis isn’t pitching the GV60 as a track car. Instead it aims to combine the 5 N’s performance with a more considered GT-style approach, which will characterise Magma models to come. Pricing is yet to be announced, but the Magma will carry a premium over the £66,000 Ioniq 5 N when it goes on sale later this year.
Powertrain, chassis and performance
The Magma is built around the Hyundai Group’s E-GMP platform, with the body structure being stiffened with additional strengthening brackets, weld points and adhesives. The twin-motor all-wheel drive setup (featuring an e-differential) is shared with the aforementioned Hyundai and Kia’s EV6 GT, producing an identical 601bhp, or 641bhp in boost mode. Peak torque stands at 583lb ft, with 62mph coming up in 3.4sec. The top speed is 164mph.
The motors are powered by an 84kWh battery, which can be topped up from 10-80 per cent in 18 minutes. Range hasn’t been disclosed yet, but don’t expect it to be much different to the Ioniq 5 N’s official 278-mile figure, given both share the same battery. There’s a more effective cooling and thermal management system for the batteries and motors, too.
To deal with the performance on offer the GV60’s chassis setup has been retuned, with a recalibrated roll-centre and tweaked geometry for the adaptive suspension system. This supposedly isn’t at the expense of a comfortable ride, to satisfy the Magma’s brief as a usable tourer.
As first seen in the Ioniq 5 N, this car also comes with a Virtual Gear Shift (VGS) function, bringing simulated gear shifts and a synthetic ‘high revving engine’ sound to the GV60. We’ve heard - and ‘revved’ - the car at idle, and the synthesised noise sounds suspiciously like a 911’s flat-six. Genesis says it’s been modelled on a generic V6 sound, but the 9000rpm and howling crescendo have more than a hint of GT3 about them…
First impressions are that it’s a more pleasant and believable sound than what you’ll find in the Hyundai, and Genesis claims to have further refined the VGS system to feel even more convincing than in the 5 N. In addition to VGS, there are Sprint and GT drive modes, as well as Boost and Launch control functions. There isn’t the forensic level of configurability as found in the 5 N, however, given the GV60’s brief as a less overtly driver focused package.
Design and aerodynamics
In keeping with this, Genesis claims it is staying away from ‘overtly aggressive or ostentatious styling’ for the Magma, but it’s still by no means subtle. The Magma treatment includes wider arches to cover bigger 275-width 21-inch tyres, a drop in ride height by 20mm and new bumpers to reflect the Magma design language we’ll see in subsequent models. The three air inlets in the front bumper, for example, are set to appear throughout the Magma range.
There are functional aero elements too, with a splitter element and canards at the front and a diffuser for the rear apron. The spoiler mounted at the base of the rear window isn’t exactly subtle, but makes it clear this is no standard GV60. Behind 21-inch forged wheels are uprated brakes, with 400mm front discs.
Interior and prices
This being a performance variant, there are swathes of Alcantara-like ‘Chamude’ upholstery inside, plus sports seats that are bespoke to the Magma. Orange and grey stitching can be found throughout, with quilted upholstery on the door cars also setting the Magma apart from lesser GV60s. Genesis has fitted ‘Hydro-G’ and dual-layer bushings at the front and rear respectively in order to improve cabin refinement with active noise cancelling tech and sound-insulating glass also keeping noise levels down.
Though the Magma has two closely related performance car rivals from within the Hyundai Group, there are surprisingly few direct competitors beyond them. The electric Porsche Macan Turbo is the closest on paper with 630bhp, but at just shy of £100,000 it’ll almost certainly command a sizable premium over the Genesis. From France there’s also the Alpine A390 GTS to consider, with its 463bhp tri-motor setup. We don’t yet have UK pricing for the Magma, but it’s sure to cost more than the £66k Ioniq 5 N given the Genesis brand’s more premium positioning. Order books will open later this year.