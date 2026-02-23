The motors are powered by an 84kWh battery, which can be topped up from 10-80 per cent in 18 minutes. Range hasn’t been disclosed yet, but don’t expect it to be much different to the Ioniq 5 N’s official 278-mile figure, given both share the same battery. There’s a more effective cooling and thermal management system for the batteries and motors, too.

To deal with the performance on offer the GV60’s chassis setup has been retuned, with a recalibrated roll-centre and tweaked geometry for the adaptive suspension system. This supposedly isn’t at the expense of a comfortable ride, to satisfy the Magma’s brief as a usable tourer.

As first seen in the Ioniq 5 N, this car also comes with a Virtual Gear Shift (VGS) function, bringing simulated gear shifts and a synthetic ‘high revving engine’ sound to the GV60. We’ve heard - and ‘revved’ - the car at idle, and the synthesised noise sounds suspiciously like a 911’s flat-six. Genesis says it’s been modelled on a generic V6 sound, but the 9000rpm and howling crescendo have more than a hint of GT3 about them…

First impressions are that it’s a more pleasant and believable sound than what you’ll find in the Hyundai, and Genesis claims to have further refined the VGS system to feel even more convincing than in the 5 N. In addition to VGS, there are Sprint and GT drive modes, as well as Boost and Launch control functions. There isn’t the forensic level of configurability as found in the 5 N, however, given the GV60’s brief as a less overtly driver focused package.

Design and aerodynamics

In keeping with this, Genesis claims it is staying away from ‘overtly aggressive or ostentatious styling’ for the Magma, but it’s still by no means subtle. The Magma treatment includes wider arches to cover bigger 275-width 21-inch tyres, a drop in ride height by 20mm and new bumpers to reflect the Magma design language we’ll see in subsequent models. The three air inlets in the front bumper, for example, are set to appear throughout the Magma range.