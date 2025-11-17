The Audi RS6 saloon is making a return to fight BMW's M5

Five-spoke, deep-dish 21-inch diamond cut wheels in a similar design to RS cars of the past are present, as on the Avant mule. The huge brakes nestled behind them are tell-tale sign this is more than a mere 'S', filling the space behind both the front and rear wheels. Chunky Pirelli P Zero tyres are fitted to this test car, with the front tyres 295-section in width.

A glance down the side of the car reveals the use of widened arches just like the estate, likely covering a wider track. At the front, the widened arch features an integrated vent aft of the front wheels, a design touch first seen on the limited-run RS6 GT of the outgoing C8 generation.

At the rear of the RS6 saloon is the same dual exhaust design as the Avant, bringing the large oval outlets inboard in a similar style to those seen on a BMW M3. The camouflage wrap makes it hard to distinguish, but look closely and you'll spot an aggressive diffuser-style section surrounding these tips which will set it apart from an ordinary car – there's also a subtle lip spoiler mounted to the boot lid.

What will breathe through that new exhaust system is not yet known, but we do have a good idea. The hybrid warning sticker in the windscreen of this mule all but confirms there's some level of hybridisation here, which aligns well with the rumours of the use of Volkswagen Group's new V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Power figures aren't yet known, but should it borrow the Ultra High Performance Hybrid system used in the Bentley Continental GT Speed and Porsche Panamera Turbo S wholesale, it would produce 771bhp to exceed the output of the G90 BMW M5 saloon by 54bhp. In the Panamera, this figure makes it capable of a 2.9sec 0-62mph time and 202mph top speed, six tenths and 13mph ahead of the M5.

The only catch with this powertrain is that it's only featured in ultra-high end products so far, with the Panamera Turbo S costing from £175,100 and the Bentley from £236,600. Alternatively, the Audi RS6 saloon might receive the lesser 'High Performance' Hybrid system, but even this produces 670bhp to put it well in-line with Munich's offering.

Either way, a V8-powered Audi RS6 returning for another generation is a great sight to see, and it'll be greater still if Audi picks up where Mercedes-AMG has left off with a flagship high-performance saloon to fight BMW M.