Best cars of the 2000s – the best cars from the best of times

This one was always going to be a proper monster to write because the performance car market went supernova in the 2000s. Credit was freely available which helped demand, as did exposure for these sorts of cars in the equally explosive and fertile motoring media landscape of the 2000s. Whether on the newsstand at Woolworths or on your TV of a Sunday night at 8pm, there was no escaping some kind of exposure to the burgeoning performance car landscape at the time.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The cars themselves too were getting faster yet safer, more expressive yet more efficient, better quality yet cheaper to make and more advanced yet still relatively compact and lightweight. It’s an overused expression but it really was a goldilocks zone – where technology was a help not a hindrance and the grip of emissions and safety regulations had yet to reach a stranglehold.

Picking between such a wide and talented selection of performance cars was always going to be a near impossibility. Testament to this was the fact that while our Eras tests were designed to create a poignant cross section of a decade, rather than gather together the very best cars from it, our 2000s selection does happen to be a handful of the very best. It’s these along with a number of other stars, that are our favourite cars of the 2000s.

Audi R8 V8

Cars that give the Porsche 911 a good duffing-up don’t come around very often, but that makes them all the more exciting when they do. In the 1990s, that car was the Honda NSX. In the 2000s, it was another everyday-usable supercar, 2006’s Audi R8. Audi was still in its image-building ascendancy in the 2000s but the R8 was on another level entirely, its similarity to the Lamborghini Gallardo launched a few years earlier lifting it to an altogether higher plane.