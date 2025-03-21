Why car enthusiasts are suddenly lusting after once-ridiculed old Volvos

It’s funny what happens when you don’t see certain cars every day, or even every month. They take on a totally different dimension. Once upon a time you wouldn’t have given a Metro a second glance because they were everywhere. Now, if you’ve a hint of refined oil in your arteries, you’ll do a double take. Especially if it’s an early one in Snapdragon Yellow. The same is true here. Once a Volvo 760 was a dull, fusty block driven by a smug retiree in financially comfortable trousers. But when you don’t see particular cars around, and when they’re not current, they take on interesting new qualities.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For one thing, and with apologies to Gordon Murray, the 760 doesn’t look particularly big these days (according to a contemporary brochure it weighs 1435kg so it’s not especially heavy by modern standards either). More than that, the styling is quite appealing in a straight-cut and upright sort of way. There’s something tasteful about how flat and plain the panels are.

And where once the 760 would have symbolised smug suburbanism, in 2025 it’s apparently seen as quite cool by people who weren’t alive in the late ’80s. Whereas I was, and for this reason the 760 comes wrapped in a duvet of nostalgia, not for the 760 itself, but for the era it symbolises. It’s worth a quick loop around a roundabout on a damp afternoon in Gloucestershire to have a quick hit of a profoundly powerful Proustian rush. But, wistfulness aside, it’s probably a sign of middle age that I can now appreciate a little of what people saw in those cars at the time.

There’s something stout about them that, as my beard grows grey and my knees become weak, I can really start to enjoy. I know they’re slow and they don’t handle especially well but, dammit, I bet the door shuts sound absolutely gorgeous. And that’s another reason why I paused on a journey to take pictures of a Volvo 760. Plus, I needed something to go alongside those shots of my kids and my dog and all those other cars I don’t own.

This story was first featured in evo issue 310.