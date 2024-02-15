Volvo P1800 Cyan restomod makes a return in GT spec

Our 2021 drive in the original Volvo P1800 Cyan Racing left us wanting more, and just a few years on, we’ve been given just that. Built around an original Volvo P1800 from the ‘60s, Gothenburg-based Cyan Racing has now transformed its restomod into a road-biased GT, and will produce a (very) limited number in configurations specified by each buyer. Pricing depends on the build, but don’t expect much change from £500,000…

Unlike the track-focused original launched in 2020, this new variant looks to offer long-distance comfort courtesy of its bespoke Cyan Racing-developed suspension setup. Thankfully, the formula is the same as before though, with its steel and carbonfibre construction allowing for a similar sub-1000kg kerb weight to the original.

Its 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder is familiar too, but the powertrain has been fettled to improve driveability for road use. Cyan Racing will allow each buyer to specify an engine configuration to suit their use case, with everything from 345bhp to 414bhp tunes available. A bespoke five-speed Holing manual is the sole transmission option. No performance figures have been announced, but expect it to come close to the original with a sub-5sec 0-62mph time and 170mph top speed when optioned with the 414bhp engine.

The design is virtually indistinguishable from the original P1800 Cyan, tastefully reinterpreting the sleek design of the '60s original. Flared arches, aggressive negative camber and a new front air dam contribute to a much more purposeful stance, with those glorious centre-lock wheels adding some motorsport flare.

The cabin remains faithful to the original P1800 of the ‘60s with retro dials, knobs and switchgear taking pride of place. Distracting infotainment displays and ambient lighting are nowhere to be found, with one of the first GT examples (pictured) tastefully reupholstered in ‘sand’ coloured leather and fabrics. To further improve its grand touring abilities, Cyan Racing has fitted more sound deadening material, with even its titanium roll cage modified for increased comfort while maintaining the same level of safety and structural rigidity as before.

Cyan Racing hasn’t confirmed how many examples it will produce, but with the production process taking between 12 and 15 months, don’t expect to see many on the road. Pricing depends on the specification, but is likely to start at around £450,000.