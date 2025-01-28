BMW iX gets a makeover for 2025 – more range and up to 650bhp for electric SUV

The BMW iX was first unveiled in 2021, and while there might have been much discussion over its exterior design it’s actually a pretty convincing battery electric SUV that majors on comfort and refinement. It has now received its mid-life update with three new model names to become accustomed to along with more power, chassis revisions, extended ranges and exterior revisions to further differentiate between the models.

There are still three all-wheel-drive models to choose from with the entry-level iX now being the 402bhp xDrive45 offering 80bhp and 51lb ft more than the outgoing ‘40’ model. The extra power has knocked a second off the base model’s 0-62mph time which now stands at 5.1sec. The mid-range model is now the xDrive60 (replacing the xDrive50) and while power is up 20bhp to 536bhp, its 0-62mph time remains unchanged at 4.6sec – both models are electronically limited to 124mph.

The range-topping model is the M70 and delivers maximums of 650bhp and 811lb ft of torque when in its most dynamic modes which equates to 0-62mph in 3.8sec – as befits an M-badged model, its top speed is 155mph.

As well as improvements to the headline power outputs BMW claims the iX will travel further than before on a full charge – up to 40 per cent further – depending on the model. The official WLTP ranges are 305 - 374 miles for the xDrive45, 324 - 373 miles for the M70 and 350 - 435miles for the xDrive60 – the highest of any electric BMW. The greater range is thanks in part to new battery cell technology (which increases the energy content of the xDrive45’s battery by around 30 per cent) and also to updated performance electronics, wheel bearings and tyres.

The basic suspension layout remains as before – a double wishbone front axle with a five-link set up at the rear – but BMW says there have been detail changes to take into account changed weight balance and the increased performance of the drive system. The M70 takes things a step further with adaptive two-axle ride control with electronically controlled dampers, M-tuned anti-roll bars and active steering.

Externally the iX has been given some tweaks, most notably to its kidney grille which has new design elements and optional light up contours. The LED headlights have been redesigned and feature vertically arranged daytime running lights and turn indicators to match the rest of BMW’s facelifted lineup. Revised front and rear aprons feature more painted surfaces while a new M Sport package is available as an option on all models. This features more prominent air intakes at the front and vertical reflectors at the rear. A new range of alloys are now available too, with the largest sizes – 22- and 23-inches – having what BMW calls integrated foam absorbers for improved noise insulation.

Prices for the iX start at £74,400 for the xDrive45 Sport model with the similarly powered but more aggressively styled M Sport costing £77,400. The xDrive60 – only available in M Sport trim – weighs in at £92,200 while the flagship M70 costs £113,300. First UK customer deliveries are expected in May this year.