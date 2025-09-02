It’s been a long time coming but the 718 Porsche Cayman and Boxster have finally been dropped from Porsche’s price lists and configurator. No new orders are being taken, though existing orders will be fulfilled, with the final examples expected to be delivered before March next year.

Truthfully, they were on borrowed time - remember they were supposed to die in 2024 because of changing cybersecurity regulations? But that doesn’t lessen the blow. The Boxster specifically was the car that saved Porsche on its arrival in the late 1990s. The electric 718s are arguably lumbered with a similar task come their arrival within the next 18 months. We’ll see how that goes…

The departing small sports car pair have been serving in 718 form since their introduction in 2016, with the basic platform they were developed from dating back 13 years to the 981 Boxster and Cayman of 2012. Those original 981s were received with mixed emotions. A more grown-up design outside and in did the most to shake the ‘hairdresser’s Porsche’ and ‘poor man’s 911’ stigma the uninitiated lumbered them with.

But to drive they were a moment of transition, away from feelsome hydraulically assisted steering, with comparatively numb EPAS taking its place. Still, they were deftly executed, lightweight driving devices with sound platforms, balance that was the envy of 911 drivers and always, those sweet six-cylinder engines singing just behind you, conducted via a manual transmission (or PDK dual-clutch).

GTS models with more powerful versions of the 3.4-litre DFI engine and heinously crackly exhausts were introduced in 2014 before the a zenith moment, the 981 Cayman GT4, was introduced in 2015. Here was a proper Porsche Motorsport prepared Cayman – the car we all thought Porsche would never make, for fear it’d overshadow the 911.