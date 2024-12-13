Best Porsches – from Carrera T to Carrera GT

Trying to round up the very best modern Porsches is a difficult task, given that by and large, they’re all rather good. Then you remember that in spite of all the cars Porsche makes now, from electric saloons to SUVs, the essence of Porsche is its sports cars – cars whose purpose for existing, is the joy of driving.

Without them, the brand simply wouldn’t have the credibility, or enjoy the reverence that it does today. By definition, the best Porsche sports cars are the best Porsches, which narrows things down nicely. Because finding the best sports cars – the cars that deliver the Thrill of Driving best – is evo’s Raison d'être.

Porsche 911 Carrera T

Star rating 4

4 Price From £63,000 (used)

From £63,000 (used) Read our 991 Carrera T review

The Porsche 911 Carrera T is a nice, easy starting point. Because jumping right in with the GT3 RSs and Carrera GTs would be a bit predictable. The mission statement of the Carrera T speaks enormously to what we look for in the best performance cars. They’re not about power, performance, or tech. They’re about sensation.

The Carrera T proudly combines the least powerful 911 engine – just 365bhp in the 991.2 Carrera T, 380bhp in the 992.1 Carrera T – with a manual gearbox, a limited-slip diff and lightweight options to distill the essential 911 experience. Is it a budget 911 GT3? No. It’s an altogether different proposition, still with a turbocharged engine and, in the case of the 991, the ‘slim’ body – basic and frippery-free. By the looks of it, the 2025 992.2 911 Carrera T could have the best chance yet of realising the full potential of this formula.

Porsche 911 R

Star rating 5

5 Price From £360,000 (used)

From £360,000 (used) Read our 991 911 R review

The concept of a back-to-basics 911 driving experience is nothing new, though as each generation has brought with it a new level of sophistication and competency, so too has the hunger grown for 911s that do less for and demand more of their driver. That’s what the Porsche 911 R of 2016 was, finally reintroducing a short, sharp six-speed manual gearbox to a car in the GT3 lineage.