Porsche's EV U-turn means more new petrol cars, including exclusive 911s
The 911 will get even more exclusive and desirable variants with increased customisability going forward
Petrol could be back on the menu in Stuttgart, with Porsche at its annual year-end conference announcing plans to expand its product portfolio over the coming years, including additional models with combustion engines and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The slower-than-expected ramp-up of e-mobility has forced the company to reevaluate its plans for the future with CEO, Oliver Blume, stating; ‘In view of the changed circumstances, we have adjusted our product strategy in all segments.’
If there were worries about the future of the iconic Porsche 911, Blume may have put those to rest for the time being; ‘One focus of our work has been the further strengthening of our brand core with additional combustion-engined models. Our fans can look forward to new top derivatives of the 911.
'A version of our icon will also be recreating the iconic style of the 1970s. This limited-edition model from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur is another collector's item springing from our Heritage Design Strategy. As well as additional product-based approaches in the core two-door sportscar segment, we’re expanding the 911 range with a model that will raise the bar even higher. We can predict our fans are going to be delighted.’
No specifics beyond the '70s-inspired Heritage Design model were given but knowing the roadmaps of previous 911 generations, we can surely expect an updated 992.2 911 GT3 RS, along with potentially, a more extreme GT2-badged special down the line. Come what may, it's clear Blume is speaking directly to Porsche's core enthusiast base here, acknowledging the role the enormous audience for its dedicated sports cars has played in the marque's enduring profitability.
As well as new 911 derivatives, it’s likely that Porsche will also develop a new combustion-engined SUV to sit alongside the electric Macan. It has confirmed that the Macan will remain all-electric but an additional model could be on the cards.
‘We are also considering expanding our portfolio,’ said Blume. ‘In the SUV segment, we are examining a new model line that could be launched towards the end of the decade – also in pure combustion-engine and hybrid forms. This would be clearly differentiated from the Macan, which we will offer exclusively as an all-electric model in the future.’
It's likely the new model will be based around an updated version of the current (ICE) Macan’s PPC platform that it shares with the Audi SQ5 along with a smattering of items used across the VAG portfolio. It would have a new design and Porsche’s typical attributes and could be launched towards the end of the decade.
Porsche says its customers will still be able to choose between combustion engines, plug-in hybrids and all-electric drivetrains in every vehicle segment well into the 2030s. In view of the significantly longer global transition phase towards electric mobility, Porsche will expand its product portfolio in the coming years to include additional models with combustion engines and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Whether that extends to the Cayman and Boxster, which were set to be usurped with all-electric replacements within the next 12 months, is unconfirmed. Porsche's bread-and-butter sports car duo didn't get a mention.
Porsche sold 310,718 cars in 2024 (down 9503 on 2023) but broke sales records in four out of the five regions of the world with the Chinese market accounting for the sales drop. The bestseller was the Cayenne with 102,889 examples being delivered, ahead of the Macan (82,795) and the 911 (50,941).
In the 2024 financial year, 27 per cent of the new vehicles delivered were electrified – fully electric or plug-in hybrid – with about half of those being all-electric. Despite the slower-than-predicted take up of BEVs Porsche expects this share to significantly increase over the next few years, hoping 2025’s figures to be between 33 and 35 per cent electrified vehicles of which 20 to 22 per cent will be fully electric.