Porsche's EV U-turn means more new petrol cars, including exclusive 911s

Petrol could be back on the menu in Stuttgart, with Porsche at its annual year-end conference announcing plans to expand its product portfolio over the coming years, including additional models with combustion engines and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The slower-than-expected ramp-up of e-mobility has forced the company to reevaluate its plans for the future with CEO, Oliver Blume, stating; ‘In view of the changed circumstances, we have adjusted our product strategy in all segments.’

If there were worries about the future of the iconic Porsche 911, Blume may have put those to rest for the time being; ‘One focus of our work has been the further strengthening of our brand core with additional combustion-engined models. Our fans can look forward to new top derivatives of the 911.

'A version of our icon will also be recreating the iconic style of the 1970s. This limited-edition model from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur is another collector's item springing from our Heritage Design Strategy. As well as additional product-based approaches in the core two-door sportscar segment, we’re expanding the 911 range with a model that will raise the bar even higher. We can predict our fans are going to be delighted.’

No specifics beyond the '70s-inspired Heritage Design model were given but knowing the roadmaps of previous 911 generations, we can surely expect an updated 992.2 911 GT3 RS, along with potentially, a more extreme GT2-badged special down the line. Come what may, it's clear Blume is speaking directly to Porsche's core enthusiast base here, acknowledging the role the enormous audience for its dedicated sports cars has played in the marque's enduring profitability.

As well as new 911 derivatives, it’s likely that Porsche will also develop a new combustion-engined SUV to sit alongside the electric Macan. It has confirmed that the Macan will remain all-electric but an additional model could be on the cards.