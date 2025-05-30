Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Porsche 963 RSP teased as road-going Le Mans special

Porsche is gearing up for the launch of a road-legal take on the 963, and we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to see it in full

by: Sam Jenkins
30 May 2025
Porsche 963 RSP3

The Le Mans Hypercar class has injected some much-needed excitement back into endurance racing in recent years, and now its reach is going beyond the circuit. While Ferrari’s track-only 499P Modificata gave private customers access to its LMH contender, Porsche is now teasing an alternative fit for the road: the 963 RSP.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Much like Count Rossi's iconic 917K, this appears to be quite literally a race car for the road. A brief, black and white teaser video doesn’t offer us much, but it does reveal that the car appears to feature the same shrink-wrapped, carbonfibre bodywork as the race-spec 963. The 963 RSP badge also appears to be mounted on the same full-width rear lightbar as the race car, with a shot of a Porsche Classic engineer mixing green paint likely giving us some idea as to what to expect from its paint scheme. We can also see the use of Alcantara and hand stitched upholstery, suggesting it will be at least a little more plush than the bare-bones endurance racer. 

> The Ferrari 499P Modificata is a derestricted Le Mans car you can buy

The RSP badge is one we’re yet to see on any Porsche model, and so we’re still in the dark as to what exactly it stands for. An educated guess suggests Rennsport might be responsible for those first two letters, but the P is up for debate. Rumours point towards the surname of Roger Penske, the man behind the teams responsible for much of the 963’s success.

Porsche 963 RSP3

An exact reveal date is still under wraps but given it's based on a Le Mans Hypercar, an appearance at the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours in June is likely. Pricing hasn’t been disclosed but given it’s a one-off, road-going take on a successful thoroughbred Le Mans racer, there’s a good chance it’ll make the £4.4m Ferrari 499P M sound affordable.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Jaguar XJR-15 (1990-1992) review – TWR's Le Mans-winning V12 for the road
Jaguar XJR-15 front
Reviews

Jaguar XJR-15 (1990-1992) review – TWR's Le Mans-winning V12 for the road

The oft-forgotten Jaguar hypercar cousin to the XJ220 has a Le Mans-proven V12 and a carbon construction. We drive it in the sopping wet on track
30 May 2025
The ultimate McLaren test: F1 GTR v P1 GTR v Senna GTR on road and track
McLaren F1 GTR v P1 GTR v Senna GTR
Group tests

The ultimate McLaren test: F1 GTR v P1 GTR v Senna GTR on road and track

There's an almighty legacy over the shoulder of the new McLaren W1 – that of Woking's 'ultimate series' hypercars. We test them on the road and track …
29 May 2025
A new V12-engined Italian hypercar has arrived, and it makes the Ferrari F80 look tame
Giamaro Katla – front
News

A new V12-engined Italian hypercar has arrived, and it makes the Ferrari F80 look tame

Modena-based Giamaro Automobili has launched the Katla – a bespoke, quad-turbo V12 hypercar with nearly 1000bhp more than Ferrari’s F80…
27 May 2025
Aston Martin Valhalla makes dynamic debut with Fernando Alonso at the wheel
Aston Martin Valhalla
News

Aston Martin Valhalla makes dynamic debut with Fernando Alonso at the wheel

Aston Martin is gearing up for first deliveries of its 1064bhp, £850,000 Valhalla hypercar, teasing us with a dynamic debut in Monaco first
23 May 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

£15k off the price of a new Porsche 911
Porsche 911 deal 2025
News

£15k off the price of a new Porsche 911

A base 911 might now cost over £100k, but there are sturdily-optioned examples already built that you won’t pay any more for
29 May 2025
The new BMW M2 CS could be another all-time great M car
BMW M2 CS – front
News

The new BMW M2 CS could be another all-time great M car

BMW has applied the CS treatment to the G87 M2 – if it’s anything like its predecessor, it’ll be sensational
27 May 2025
A new V12-engined Italian hypercar has arrived, and it makes the Ferrari F80 look tame
Giamaro Katla – front
News

A new V12-engined Italian hypercar has arrived, and it makes the Ferrari F80 look tame

Modena-based Giamaro Automobili has launched the Katla – a bespoke, quad-turbo V12 hypercar with nearly 1000bhp more than Ferrari’s F80…
27 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content