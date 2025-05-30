The Le Mans Hypercar class has injected some much-needed excitement back into endurance racing in recent years, and now its reach is going beyond the circuit. While Ferrari’s track-only 499P Modificata gave private customers access to its LMH contender, Porsche is now teasing an alternative fit for the road: the 963 RSP.

Much like Count Rossi's iconic 917K, this appears to be quite literally a race car for the road. A brief, black and white teaser video doesn’t offer us much, but it does reveal that the car appears to feature the same shrink-wrapped, carbonfibre bodywork as the race-spec 963. The 963 RSP badge also appears to be mounted on the same full-width rear lightbar as the race car, with a shot of a Porsche Classic engineer mixing green paint likely giving us some idea as to what to expect from its paint scheme. We can also see the use of Alcantara and hand stitched upholstery, suggesting it will be at least a little more plush than the bare-bones endurance racer.

The RSP badge is one we’re yet to see on any Porsche model, and so we’re still in the dark as to what exactly it stands for. An educated guess suggests Rennsport might be responsible for those first two letters, but the P is up for debate. Rumours point towards the surname of Roger Penske, the man behind the teams responsible for much of the 963’s success.

An exact reveal date is still under wraps but given it's based on a Le Mans Hypercar, an appearance at the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours in June is likely. Pricing hasn’t been disclosed but given it’s a one-off, road-going take on a successful thoroughbred Le Mans racer, there’s a good chance it’ll make the £4.4m Ferrari 499P M sound affordable.