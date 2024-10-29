The new Porsche 911 Carrera T is pared back, lightweight and manual-only

If the new 992.2 Carrera isn’t quite raw or engaging enough but you can’t stretch to a GT3, the new Carrera T might just be the answer. In previous generations the T has brought more tactility and definition to the 911 driving experience, and this latest version promises to do the same with lightweight components, unique chassis tuning and a manual gearbox. And this time it’s three pedals or nothing – there’s no PDK option.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Positioned above the Carrera but below the hybrid GTS, the T is available to order now from £111,300 (you can also get a T Cabriolet for the first time for an extra £10k). Aside from the new manual GT3, it’s the lightest 911 you can buy, coming in at 1478kg – 42kg less than a Carrera. This is thanks to lightweight windows, reduced sound insulation and the standard-fit manual gearbox, although you do need to spec fixed-back bucket seats for the lightest possible configuration.

The T is rear-drive only, with the Carrera-derived 3-litre twin-turbo flat-six generating 389bhp and 332lb ft of torque to achieve a 4.5sec 0-62mph time and 183mph top speed. The Cabriolet is a hair slower, reaching 62mph in 4.7sec and 182mph flat out.

The engine breathes through a standard-fit sports exhaust system, and the new T’s brake package is bigger than the 992.1’s, comprising 350mm discs and six-pot calipers at the front. Rear-wheel steering is standard too, tuned specifically for the T, working with a quicker rack and PASM sports suspension to deliver more agility and responsiveness. The T sits 10mm lower than standard, too, and the front and rear anti-roll bars have been tuned to offer a neutral handling balance.

20- and 21-inch light alloys fill the arches, wrapped in 245 section tyres at the front and 305s at the rear. To mark out the T as a stick-only 911, Porsche has applied a H-pattern logo on the side windows, and there’s grey detailing for the badging, door mirrors and engine lid. The rear lip spoiler, meanwhile, is taken from the GTS.

Inside, the centrepiece (quite literally) is a short-throw walnut gear knob to reference the wood-topped shifter on historic racing Porsches like the 917. The Sport Chrono pack is standard on the T, so too a heated GT sports steering wheel and four-way adjustable sports seats.

Order books for the Carrera T coupe and cabriolet are open now.