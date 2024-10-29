Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The new Porsche 911 Carrera T is pared back, lightweight and manual-only

Porsche’s 992.2 Carrera T is a manual-only, lightweight 911 with bespoke chassis mods – could this be the sweet spot in the range?

by: Yousuf Ashraf
29 Oct 2024
Porsche 911 992.2 Carrera T – front11

If the new 992.2 Carrera isn’t quite raw or engaging enough but you can’t stretch to a GT3, the new Carrera T might just be the answer. In previous generations the T has brought more tactility and definition to the 911 driving experience, and this latest version promises to do the same with lightweight components, unique chassis tuning and a manual gearbox. And this time it’s three pedals or nothing – there’s no PDK option. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Positioned above the Carrera but below the hybrid GTS, the T is available to order now from £111,300 (you can also get a T Cabriolet for the first time for an extra £10k). Aside from the new manual GT3, it’s the lightest 911 you can buy, coming in at 1478kg – 42kg less than a Carrera. This is thanks to lightweight windows, reduced sound insulation and the standard-fit manual gearbox, although you do need to spec fixed-back bucket seats for the lightest possible configuration. 

The T is rear-drive only, with the Carrera-derived 3-litre twin-turbo flat-six generating 389bhp and 332lb ft of torque to achieve a 4.5sec 0-62mph time and 183mph top speed. The Cabriolet is a hair slower, reaching 62mph in 4.7sec and 182mph flat out. 

The engine breathes through a standard-fit sports exhaust system, and the new T’s brake package is bigger than the 992.1’s, comprising 350mm discs and six-pot calipers at the front. Rear-wheel steering is standard too, tuned specifically for the T, working with a quicker rack and PASM sports suspension to deliver more agility and responsiveness. The T sits 10mm lower than standard, too, and the front and rear anti-roll bars have been tuned to offer a neutral handling balance. 

20- and 21-inch light alloys fill the arches, wrapped in 245 section tyres at the front and 305s at the rear. To mark out the T as a stick-only 911, Porsche has applied a H-pattern logo on the side windows, and there’s grey detailing for the badging, door mirrors and engine lid. The rear lip spoiler, meanwhile, is taken from the GTS. 

Porsche 911 992.2 Carrera T – interior11

Inside, the centrepiece (quite literally) is a short-throw walnut gear knob to reference the wood-topped shifter on historic racing Porsches like the 917. The Sport Chrono pack is standard on the T, so too a heated GT sports steering wheel and four-way adjustable sports seats. 

Order books for the Carrera T coupe and cabriolet are open now.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Lotus Emira v Morgan Plus Four – four-cylinder Brits go head-to-head
Lotus Emira v Morgan Plus Four
Group tests

Lotus Emira v Morgan Plus Four – four-cylinder Brits go head-to-head

Two fine British sports cars, two mates and some quiet British roads: classic ingredients for a great road trip
26 Oct 2024
The new Porsche 911 GT3 (992.2) has arrived with S/T inspiration and optional back seats
2025 Porsche 911 GT3 front
News

The new Porsche 911 GT3 (992.2) has arrived with S/T inspiration and optional back seats

Back seats and Isofix may now be on the new GT3’s menu, but crucially, the howling 503bhp 9000rpm flat six and manual option remain
25 Oct 2024
Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer Classic Turbo 2024 review – the most complete restomod?
Singer 911 Turbo – front
Reviews

Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer Classic Turbo 2024 review – the most complete restomod?

The 930 Turbo has remained somewhat off limits to the restomod scene, until now. Richard Meaden tests the Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer – Classic T…
24 Oct 2024
Alpine GTA USA – dead on arrival
Alpine GTA USA
Features

Alpine GTA USA – dead on arrival

The tale of how a revised ’80s Alpine nearly became a halo car for Renault in America
24 Oct 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Aston Martin Vanquish 2024 review - Britain’s Ferrari 12 Cilindri rival
Aston Martin Vanquish – front
Reviews

Aston Martin Vanquish 2024 review - Britain’s Ferrari 12 Cilindri rival

The third-generation Aston Martin Vanquish is not only the best yet, it’s the best Aston Martin full stop
28 Oct 2024
Lotus Emira v Morgan Plus Four – four-cylinder Brits go head-to-head
Lotus Emira v Morgan Plus Four
Group tests

Lotus Emira v Morgan Plus Four – four-cylinder Brits go head-to-head

Two fine British sports cars, two mates and some quiet British roads: classic ingredients for a great road trip
26 Oct 2024
Audi RS6 GT 2024 review – has Audi made a BMW M5 CS rival?
Audi RS6 GT – front
Reviews

Audi RS6 GT 2024 review – has Audi made a BMW M5 CS rival?

The petrol-powered RS6 super-estate is going out in a blaze of glory with the bombastic GT, complete with 1980s racing battledress. What’s not to like…
25 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content