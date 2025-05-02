New Porsche 911 by Singer with a little help from Red Bull and Cosworth
The latest reimagined Porsche 911 to come out of Singer is a G-series wide-body tribute, using Red Bull and Cosworth knowhow
Californian proprietors of fantasy-spec Porsche 911s, Singer Vehicle Design, have revealed their latest reimagining. Meet the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer, which the company has devised with the help of Cosworth and Red Bull, as a tribute to the ultimate purist G model 911 - the Carrera with Super Sport Equipment.
That car was a Carrera that featured the widened bodywork of the 911 Turbo but with a naturally-aspirated engine. As such, this Carrera Coupe does share some similarities in appearance, with Singer’s Classic Turbo study. There’s similar rubber-aping carbon elements in the front and rear bumpers, that call back to the G body 911’s crash safety-improving nose and tush.
A more aggressive front bumper and a Turbo-style ‘Whale Tail’ in place of the speed-activated wing, are available. You can even order the more aggressive options in a flight case, allowing you to mix and match your Carrera Coupe. Small intakes ahead of the rear wheels do not feature the Turbo-style ‘shark fin’, while there’s also the option of spotlights on the frunk lid.
Engine specs
Under the rear deck hides a 4-litre flat-six engine based on the donor 964’s unit. In a first for Singer, this Cosworth-designed mill features variable valve timing to help optimise the engine’s drivability and broad rev range performance. It also utilises water cooling for the heads, used first on the DLS Turbo and used here in a first for a naturally-aspirated Singer restoration. Less extreme than the DLS’s 500bhp, 9000rpm power unit, this motor is good for 425bhp and a redline of 8000rpm.
> Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2025 review – the ultimate Nürburgring toy
That power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, which can be had with an exposed linkage on a raised shift knob mounting. Sports or track seats can be optioned, too, while modern amenities include air conditioning and smartphone connectivity. As for the specification, only your budget, certain safety considerations and the letter of the law are your limits.
Process and price
The restoration process Singer goes through is of course well-known, with the bones of a 964 serving as the basis. What’s new here is that Singer has sought the services of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, to strengthen the underpinnings for the Carrera Coupe. The stiffer car can then employ its four-way electronically adjustable dampers to their fullest effect.
Five drive modes adjust the intervention levels of the traction control system and range from Road and Sport, to Track, Off and Weather, the latter being best for low-grip conditions. The wheels are 18-inch centre-lock Füchs-style items, with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.
As with previous Singer restorations, a limited run of 100 Carrera Coupes will be produced, with price varying wildly from one spec to the next. We’re taking it as a product that parallels the Classic Turbo for sophistication and expense, so a starting price in the region of £900,000 would be our educated guess.