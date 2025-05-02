New Porsche 911 by Singer with a little help from Red Bull and Cosworth

Californian proprietors of fantasy-spec Porsche 911s, Singer Vehicle Design, have revealed their latest reimagining. Meet the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer, which the company has devised with the help of Cosworth and Red Bull, as a tribute to the ultimate purist G model 911 - the Carrera with Super Sport Equipment.

That car was a Carrera that featured the widened bodywork of the 911 Turbo but with a naturally-aspirated engine. As such, this Carrera Coupe does share some similarities in appearance, with Singer’s Classic Turbo study. There’s similar rubber-aping carbon elements in the front and rear bumpers, that call back to the G body 911’s crash safety-improving nose and tush.

A more aggressive front bumper and a Turbo-style ‘Whale Tail’ in place of the speed-activated wing, are available. You can even order the more aggressive options in a flight case, allowing you to mix and match your Carrera Coupe. Small intakes ahead of the rear wheels do not feature the Turbo-style ‘shark fin’, while there’s also the option of spotlights on the frunk lid.

Engine specs

Under the rear deck hides a 4-litre flat-six engine based on the donor 964’s unit. In a first for Singer, this Cosworth-designed mill features variable valve timing to help optimise the engine’s drivability and broad rev range performance. It also utilises water cooling for the heads, used first on the DLS Turbo and used here in a first for a naturally-aspirated Singer restoration. Less extreme than the DLS’s 500bhp, 9000rpm power unit, this motor is good for 425bhp and a redline of 8000rpm.