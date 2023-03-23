The new Porsche 911 GT3 (992.2) has arrived with S/T inspiration and optional back seats

The new Porsche 911 GT3 is here, 25 years on from the original’s debut, in facelifted 992.2 form. It’s arrived sooner than expected, leapfrogging the Turbos and Targas and arriving with the Touring in tow. That’s because Porsche wants to build and sell as many as it possibly can, of what is promised to be the most versatile GT3 yet, while it still can.

On the promise list are a host of under the skin updates with influence from the seminal 911 S/T and the eCoty-winning GT3 RS, while adding in-demand features and packages not yet seen on a GT3. Folding bucket seats doesn’t sound all that out of the ordinary, but rear seats and Isofix? Is this the first family friendly Porsche 911 GT3? Has the most successful GT department model yet gone soft? Let’s dig in.

2025 GT3: Still naturally aspirated with S/T and RS knowhow

Happily, the GT3 is still a 503bhp, 9000rpm revving screamer, though keeping it as such hasn’t been easy, with that being the ‘toughest nut to crack’ according to Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger. Emissions laws are tightening year on year, even between generations of GT3, with some particulate regulations a full 50 per cent harsher than when the last car launched. So, staying over 500bhp required the hotter cams from the GT3 RS, as well as a redesigned cylinder head and flow optimised individual throttle bodies. The full figures are 503bhp and 340lb ft.