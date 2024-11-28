The Toyota Supra Final Edition will wave off the A90 fifth-generation of the beloved Japanese sports car that’s been in service since 2019, but there's a catch. The model features detail changes that ought to elevate it to be the car the Supra always should have been, with extra power, revised, focused dynamics and additional aero... but we won’t be getting it in the UK. Regardless, a limited run of 300 examples will be distributed across alternative markets worldwide.

So why aren’t we getting it in the UK? Well, in the words of Toyota UK representatives, ‘you can put two and two together and get ZEV mandate’. Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Head of Product and Marketing Bart Eelen, confirmed as much to evo in an interview, saying: ‘I think it’s partly driven by ZEV, Supra is discontinued in the UK anyway. It would be difficult to justify price wise.’

Eelen is obviously referring to the £15,000 fine per car that would surely be attached to each Final Edition sold in 2025, should Toyota run too far afoul of the mandate’s 28 per cent EV sales target for this year. The Supra is not however, as Eelen went on to confirm, set to die out in general. On the contrary, early development is almost certainly underway for the next car to carry the name: ‘Supra is definitely a part of the picture going forward. We call the car you see here the A90 Final Edition, not the Supra Final Edition. The name will live on; there will be somewhere in the future, a new Supra.’