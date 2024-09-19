Toyota is putting a V8 in the Supra

Even if it’s not the very last word in driver engagement and finesse, the Toyota Supra is a car of many talents and many motorsport disciplines. From drifting, to NASCAR, to GT4 racing, the Supra has appeared all over. Now it’s going down under, for the 2026 Australian Supercars championship.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The trouble with that is, Supercars is a V8 series and the Supra is not sold with a V8. That’s where the Toyota 2UR-GSE 5-litre quad-cam mill that used to power the Lexus LC500, RC F and GS F, plus the IS F before those, comes in.

The engine will be swapped into this dedicated Supercars-spec Supra in place of the four- and six-cylinder units it ordinarily runs. Derivations of the engine power the Lexus RC F GT3 and powered the Toyota HiLux to victory at the Dakar in 2019.

Toyota Australia is designing and developing the car, while Walkinshaw Andretti United will run it when it debuts in 2026. Until then, the team will continue to use the Mustang it currently races up until the end of the 2025 season.

WAU Director Ryan Walkinshaw said: ‘Toyota’s commitment to our team and to the sport is a historic moment and one that shouldn’t be underestimated.