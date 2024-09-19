Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Toyota is putting a V8 in the Supra

Set to go racing in the Australian Supercars Championship, this Supra is getting the 5-litre 2UR-GSE V8 Lexus just retired

by: Ethan Jupp
19 Sep 2024
Toyota Supra V8 Supercar

Even if it’s not the very last word in driver engagement and finesse, the Toyota Supra is a car of many talents and many motorsport disciplines. From drifting, to NASCAR, to GT4 racing, the Supra has appeared all over. Now it’s going down under, for the 2026 Australian Supercars championship.

The trouble with that is, Supercars is a V8 series and the Supra is not sold with a V8. That’s where the Toyota 2UR-GSE 5-litre quad-cam mill that used to power the Lexus LC500, RC F and GS F, plus the IS F before those, comes in. 

The engine will be swapped into this dedicated Supercars-spec Supra in place of the four- and six-cylinder units it ordinarily runs. Derivations of the engine power the Lexus RC F GT3 and powered the Toyota HiLux to victory at the Dakar in 2019.

Toyota Australia is designing and developing the car, while Walkinshaw Andretti United will run it when it debuts in 2026. Until then, the team will continue to use the Mustang it currently races up until the end of the 2025 season.

WAU Director Ryan Walkinshaw said: ‘Toyota’s commitment to our team and to the sport is a historic moment and one that shouldn’t be underestimated.

‘We have developed a fantastic relationship with Toyota Australia through the Walkinshaw Group, and we are delighted to extend that partnership into Walkinshaw Andretti United – we can’t wait to share success together in 2026 and beyond.’

Toyota’s already a present force in Australia’s grassroots racing scene in the Super 2 series with the GT86 and GR86. Supercars is a prospect Toyota has been ‘toying with for more than 20 years’ according to Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Ops, Sean Hanley.

Toyota Supra V8 Supercar

‘Now with the right car, the right team, and a very strong partnership with the Repco Supercars Championship, the time is definitely right.

‘It will also provide an opportunity for a continuous career pathway for drivers and teams that we first established when we launched the one-make Toyota 86 Series nine years ago run as a support series at select Supercars Championship events around the country.

‘It has been the perfect environment for up-and-coming drivers, that it is well recognised as a career pathway into the top tier of Australian motorsport.

‘For proof, you only need to look at this year’s Supercars grid with Broc Feeney, Will Brown and Cameron Hill all having cut their racing teeth in Toyota 86s, with many more 86 alumni racing in Super2.’

